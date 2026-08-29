Trump announces ‘biggest oil deal in world history’ with Venezuela

Trump says the US has struck a major oil agreement with Venezuela, calling it the biggest oil deal in world history, as he faces pressure over high gas prices tied to the ongoing war in Iran.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readAug 29, 2026 06:42 AM IST First published on: Aug 29, 2026 at 06:42 AM IST
Donald TrumpPresident Donald Trump waves after arriving off Air Force One, Friday, Aug. 28, 2026, at Joint Base Andrews, Md. (AP Photo)

United States President Donald Trump Friday announced that the United States has entered into an oil agreement with Venezuela, saying it was negotiated by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, and Venezuela’s interim President Delcy Rodriguez.

In a post on social media, Trump described the arrangement as “the biggest oil deal in world history,” saying the U.S. had formally entered into the agreement with Venezuela.

Story continues below this ad

What did Trump say?

Trump announced the deal in a Truth Social post, crediting Rubio, Hegseth and Rodriguez for reaching the agreement. He said the arrangement more than doubles American oil reserves and would substantially cut gas prices for Americans “long into the future”.

Trump also framed the deal as a boost for Venezuela, saying it would help set the country on a path toward “tremendous success and great prosperity”, and described it as a further strengthening of the relationship between the two countries.

Why is this happening now?

The announcement comes nearly nine months after the US military, acting on Trump’s orders, carried out an operation to capture Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and bring him to the United States to face federal narco-terrorism and drug trafficking charges.

Since then, Washington has worked to reshape its relationship with Caracas and expand American access to the country’s oil sector.

Most Read
1Nepal Flash Flood Highlights: Nearly 2,000 people missing, says Nepal Disaster Authority
2Video: Terrified family stuck on balcony surrounded by Nepal flash flood
3Partial lunar eclipse August 2026: Date, time, visibility in India, how to watch it and safety tips
4Nepal-Tibet floods: How many tourists are missing? India tops list | Fact box
5Nepal lake formed after flash flood breaks banks
6World News Updates: King Harald V, Norway’s reform-minded head of state, dies at 89
Story continues below this ad

Why does Trump need this deal?

Trump is under growing pressure to bring down high gas prices at home. That pressure has intensified as the war involving Iran reaches its six-month mark with no end in sight, disrupting global oil flows and keeping fuel costs elevated.

The US has also been drawing down its Strategic Petroleum Reserve to help manage supply. Stockpiles fell below 300 million barrels in early August, down more than 100 million barrels since the start of 2026.

Details of the agreement including which companies are involved and how the US would exercise control over the reserves have not been made public. The announcement is likely to draw scrutiny over how the deal will be structured and whether it can withstand legal or political challenges in Venezuela.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
newsguard-logo
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Aug 29: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments