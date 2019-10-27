‘Something very big has just happened’: Trump teases major announcement on Sunday

US President Donald Trump is teasing a major announcement, tweeting Saturday night that “Something very big has just happened!”

A White House spokesman, Hogan Gidley, would say only that the president would be making a “major statement” at 9 am EDT (6:30 pm IST) Sunday.

Something very big has just happened! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 27, 2019

The president’s tweet moved after 8 pm and left his Twitter followers – his page says more than 66 million – to speculate about what that announcement might entail.