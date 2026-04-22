Trump sparks ‘Christian Nationalist’ debate with Oval Office Bible reading

US President Donald Trump hosted a marathon reading of Bible days after posting an image that shows him in the likeness of Christ and after he criticised the Pope for comments calling for peace. The week-long event that Trump participated in is an attempt to encourage America to “return to the spiritual foundation that has shaped the country” and was packed with leading Republicans and Christian supporters.

What was the Trump Bible event

The event was held under an America-250 theme and titled ‘America Reads the Bible’.

It was being livestreamed from the Museum of the Bible in Washington. The livestream showed a video of Donald Trump reading a passage from the Old Testament from the Oval Office on Tuesday evening (Washington time). The passage called for national repentance in ancient Israel and has been used for decades to promote the idea that America is and has always followed Christianity.