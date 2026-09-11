Can Trump’s tariffs fund his $5,000 poll promise legally?

Ahead of the November midterm elections, US President Donald Trump has offered to give every adult American $5,000 if Republicans win. His promise has raised questions over whether the proposal is legal, how it would be implemented and, most importantly, how the government would pay for it.

Trump made the offer at a Republican convention in Texas on Wednesday night, drawing applause from supporters. Democrats, however, dismissed it as an “empty promise”.

Trump said the money would have to be spent in the US, but it remains unclear how such a restriction would be enforced or monitored. It is also unclear whether Congress would approve the proposal or whether the administration has a concrete plan to distribute the money.