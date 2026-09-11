Can Trump’s tariffs fund his $5,000 poll promise legally?

Ahead of the November midterm elections, US President Donald Trump has offered to give every adult American $5,000if Republicans win. His promise has raised questions over whether the proposal is legal, how it would be implemented and, most importantly, how the government would pay for it.
Trump made the offer at a Republican convention in Texas on Wednesday night, drawing applause from supporters. Democrats, however, dismissed it as an “empty promise”.
Trump said the money would have to be spent in the US, but it remains unclear how such a restriction would be enforced or monitored. It is also unclear whether Congress would approve the proposal or whether the administration has a concrete plan to distribute the money.
The US federal law prohibits payments intended to influence how a person votes. Some legal experts, however, believe the proposal could be viewed as a campaign promise to cut taxes or return money to citizens, rather than a direct payment in exchange for a vote.
Joan Mahoney, a lecturer in law at the University of Southampton, told the BBC that she believed the proposal would be legal, although she noted that politicians “don’t usually do it quite this explicitly”. “On the one hand it sounds a bit like a bribe, but on the other hand it would go to everyone, regardless of how they voted so it isn’t in that sense a bribe,” she said.
Laurel Rapp, director of the US and North America programme at Chatham House, offered a different assessment, telling the BBC that Trump’s proposal appeared to be “a very different, very transactional agreement” from the kind of promises normally made during an election campaign.
With nearly 270 million adults in the US, a $5,000 payment to every adult would cost the government roughly $1.3 trillion. This is equal to nearly 3% of the nation’s GDP.
That figure has raised doubts over whether such a plan could win congressional approval, particularly as the US continues to run large budget deficits. The long-running Iran war and the constant calls to increase defence procurement budget for the war also makes it an unviable poll promise.
Erica York, a senior economist at the Washington-based Tax Foundation, told the BBC she would be “extremely surprised” if Congress approved such a proposal.
Can tariffs pay for it?
Vice-President Vance has suggested that tariff revenue could finance the payments.
Story continues below this ad
But the numbers currently do not appear to add up.
According to the Bipartisan Policy Center, the US has collected around $475 billion in tariff and excise tax revenue since the beginning of 2025. More than $100 billion has subsequently been refunded after the Supreme Court struck down several of the administration’s tariffs earlier this year.
Even before accounting for other government spending, the revenue collected so far is therefore far below the roughly $1.3 trillion required for $5,000 payments to every adult American.
The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis.
A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students.
All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence.
Core Team
The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy:
Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership.
Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage.
Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More