Fire at Dominican Republic resort kills Italian tourist, forces 1,700 guests to flee

Personnel from the National 911 Emergency System conduct an investigation following the fire that destroyed the Viva Wyndham Dominicus Beach hotel in Bayahibe, Dominican Republic, Saturday, June 20, 2026. (AP Photo/Martin Adames)

A massive fire that broke out at a luxury beach resort in Bayahibe in the Dominican Republic Friday left one person dead and at least nine more injured.

A 46-year-old Italian woman, identified as Francesca Valentino, was killed in the blaze at the Viva Wyndham Dominicus Beach Hotel, emergency service DAEH said in a statement.

The fire, which also forced nearly 1,700 guests out of the hotel, spread rapidly due to strong winds and the thatched roofs of some buildings.

Three people were taken to the hospital for treatment, while six others were treated at the scene, including guests, visitors, and emergency workers. The cause of the fire is under investigation, states CBS News.