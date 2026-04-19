‘You gave me clearance… let me turn back’: Distress call as Indian vessels report gunfire near Strait of Hormuz

Two Indian-flagged vessels reported gunfire as they approached the Strait of Hormuz, according to NBC News. Officials said there were no injuries or damage to either ship.

A distress message from one vessel captured the moment. “You gave me clearance to go… you are firing now… let me turn back,” a crew member said in audio cited by NBC News.

Video footage recorded by NBC News shows the Sanmar Herald navigating the strait’s “Green Area”. At one point, the ship switched off its Automatic Identification System (AIS) while travelling eastbound, before turning back westbound after restoring the signal.

NEW: Audio from the Indian oil tanker fired on by Iranian Navy in the Strait of Hormuz



“You gave me clearance to go. My name is second on your list. You are firing now. Let me turn back!” pic.twitter.com/C3nouIPzOJ — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) April 18, 2026

Maritime accounts said the ships encountered firing in a sensitive stretch of the waterway where naval activity has increased. It is not clear who opened fire or if the vessels were directly targeted.

One tanker captain reported that two gunboats, believed to be linked to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, approached and fired near the ships. Iranian media said shots were fired to make vessels change course.

Indian officials, quoted by NBC News, said the ships were likely caught in general small arms fire. “They were not specifically targeted. No damages or injuries have been reported,” officials said.

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The incident comes as Iran tightens control over the waterway while saying it remains open for commercial traffic under certain rules. At the same time, the United States Navy continues operations in the region, adding to the risk for passing ships.

India has raised the issue with Tehran and called for safe passage for its vessels. Officials said the situation is being monitored as ships continue to move through the route.