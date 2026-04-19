‘You gave me clearance… let me turn back’: Distress call as Indian vessels report gunfire near Strait of Hormuz

The incident comes as Iran tightens control over the waterway while saying it remains open for commercial traffic under certain rules.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readApr 19, 2026 05:15 AM IST First published on: Apr 19, 2026 at 05:10 AM IST
Iran WarTankers and bulk carriers anchored in the Strait of Hormuz, Saturday, April 18, 2026. (AP Photo)

Two Indian-flagged vessels reported gunfire as they approached the Strait of Hormuz, according to NBC News. Officials said there were no injuries or damage to either ship.

A distress message from one vessel captured the moment. “You gave me clearance to go… you are firing now… let me turn back,” a crew member said in audio cited by NBC News.

Video footage recorded by NBC News shows the Sanmar Herald navigating the strait’s “Green Area”. At one point, the ship switched off its Automatic Identification System (AIS) while travelling eastbound, before turning back westbound after restoring the signal.

Maritime accounts said the ships encountered firing in a sensitive stretch of the waterway where naval activity has increased. It is not clear who opened fire or if the vessels were directly targeted.

One tanker captain reported that two gunboats, believed to be linked to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, approached and fired near the ships. Iranian media said shots were fired to make vessels change course.

Indian officials, quoted by NBC News, said the ships were likely caught in general small arms fire. “They were not specifically targeted. No damages or injuries have been reported,” officials said.

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The incident comes as Iran tightens control over the waterway while saying it remains open for commercial traffic under certain rules. At the same time, the United States Navy continues operations in the region, adding to the risk for passing ships.

India has raised the issue with Tehran and called for safe passage for its vessels. Officials said the situation is being monitored as ships continue to move through the route.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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