Disney to eliminate 1,000 positions

Like ⁠other ‌Hollywood studios, Disney is adjusting ​to new economic realities, including ‌a declining television business, shrinking box office and heightened competition.. (Facebook/Disney)

Walt Disney new chief executive Josh D’Amaro announced layoffs in an email to employees on Tuesday, as he looks to streamline the company’s operations.

The cuts will fall on the marketing group, which was reorganized in ⁠January, ​and other parts of the company, including its studio and television business, at ESPN, products and technology and certain corporate functions, ​according to ​a person familiar with the ⁠development.

About 1,000 positions will be eliminated, according to the source.

“Given the ‌fast-moving pace of our industries, this requires us to constantly assess how to foster a more agile and technologically-enabled workforce to meet tomorrow’s needs,” D’Amaro wrote in an email seen by Reuters. “As ⁠a result, ⁠we will be eliminating roles in some parts of the company.”