Bangladesh PM Tarique Rahman marks Genocide Day, recalls Pakistan’s 1971 ‘pre-planned massacre’

Bangladesh’s newly-elected Prime Minister Tarique Rahman Wednesday paid respects to the martyrs of the March 25 genocide carried out by Pakistan in 1971 against unarmed civilians in Bangladesh under Operation Searchlight.

Observing the day as the Genocide Day, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chief, Rahman underlined the “value and significance of independence to the present and future generations,” encouraging them to develop their knowledge about what he called as a “pre-planned massacre.”

The war in 1971 broke after a sudden crackdown at midnight on March 25, 1971 in the erstwhile East Pakistan by the Pakistani troops. It ended on December 16.

The same year Pakistan conceded defeat and unconditionally surrendered in Dhaka to the allied forces comprising the freedom fighters and the Indian soldiers. Officially three million people were killed during the nine-month long war.