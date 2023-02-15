scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 15, 2023
Advertisement

Disease the new threat as Turkey faces post-quake water shortage

With much of the region's sanitation infrastructure damaged or rendered inoperable by last Monday's two 7.8- and 7.6-magnitude earthquakes, Turkish health authorities face a daunting task in trying to ensure that survivors, many homeless, now remain disease-free.

turkey quake water shortageTurkish citizens comfort each other as they wait for rescuers to take out their relatives from under the rubble, in Kahramanmaras city, southern Turkey, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. (AP)
Listen to this article
Disease the new threat as Turkey faces post-quake water shortage
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

More than a week after his home was wrecked in a deadly earthquake that hit southern Turkey, Mohammad Emin’s body is still covered in dust and grime.

Like countless other victims of a catastrophe that killed more than 41,000 in Turkey and Syria, he is still waiting for a wash – affected by a shortage of clean water that international health bodies say poses a risk to public health.

Also Read |India sends relief material to earthquake-hit Syria via Army contingent deployed in Golan Heights on UN mission

“We haven’t been able to rinse off since the earthquake,” said Emin, a 21-year-old graphic design student, as he carried flu medicine from the clinic of an open-air stadium serving as a camp for displaced people in the city of Kahramanmaras.

With much of the region’s sanitation infrastructure damaged or rendered inoperable by last Monday’s two 7.8- and 7.6-magnitude earthquakes, Turkish health authorities face a daunting task in trying to ensure that survivors, many homeless, now remain disease-free.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- February 15, 2023: Know about Geo-heritage Sites and Geo-relics...
UPSC Key- February 15, 2023: Know about Geo-heritage Sites and Geo-relics...
Modi gallery to showcase PM’s past that shaped his vision
Modi gallery to showcase PM’s past that shaped his vision
Delhi Confidential: Congress shares old video of Modi praising BBC, asks ...
Delhi Confidential: Congress shares old video of Modi praising BBC, asks ...
Why would he kill himself? He was thrilled to be a father: Wife of tribal...
Why would he kill himself? He was thrilled to be a father: Wife of tribal...

A doctor at the clinic, Akin Hacioglu, said between 15 and 30 medics operated the facility, the only one of its kind at the camp, which serves up to 10,000 people during the day.

Also Read |Earthquakes destroy. People rebuild.

They are offering tetanus shots to residents who request them, and distributing hygiene kits with shampoo, deodorant, pads and wipes, Hacioglu said.

But Emin said there were no showers at or near the camp and the six toilets at the stadium were not enough to meet demand.

Advertisement

Arif Kirici, 42, has been sheltering at the same stadium since he dug himself and his mother out of their collapsed home on the day of the quake.

He also said he had not been able to take a shower nor, like several other camp residents who Reuters spoke to, change his clothes.

In the city of Antakya, further south towards the Syrian border, greater numbers of portable toilets are in evidence than during the first days after the quake, but many residents say still more are needed.

Advertisement

Batyr Berdyklychev, the World Health Organization’s representative in Turkey, said the water shortage “increases the risk of waterborne diseases and outbreaks of communicable diseases.”

The WHO was working with local authorities to step up monitoring of waterborne diseases, seasonal influenza and COVID-19 among those displaced, he added.

First published on: 15-02-2023 at 20:48 IST
Next Story

Cold War away from boxing ring as boycotts likely to hit Women’s World Championships in New Delhi

Your Must Read for today | India’s big millets push, and why it makes sense to have these grains
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 15: Latest News
Advertisement
close