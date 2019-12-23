‘Direct threat to space, security’: China responds to newly-created US Space Force

China had conducted an unannounced missile strike in 2007 against one of its defunct satellites and it created a lot of space debris. China had conducted an unannounced missile strike in 2007 against one of its defunct satellites and it created a lot of space debris.

Slamming the newly-created US Space Force as a ‘direct threat to outer space and security’, China’s Foreign ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang said Beijing is “deeply concerned about it and resolutely opposed to it”, reported AFP.

“The relevant US actions are a serious violation of the international consensus on the peaceful use of outer space, undermine global strategic balance and stability, and pose a direct threat to outer space peace and security,” Geng was quoted as saying by AFP.

Just like the US, China’s space program has also advanced leaps and bounds ever since its first crewed mission in 2003. According to a report last February, the Pentagon said that Russia and China are ramping up efforts to develop technologies that could potentially allow them to disrupt or destroy American and allied satellites in a crisis or conflict, reported AFP.

If you recall, China had conducted an unannounced missile strike in 2007 against one of its defunct satellites and it created a lot of space debris.

China’s foreign ministry spokesperson dismissed such concerns, calling them “unfounded counter charges” that merely provided the US with a justification for its own actions. “We hope that the international community, especially the major powers concerned, will adopt a cautious and responsible attitude to prevent outer space from becoming a new battlefield and work together to maintain lasting peace and tranquillity in outer space,” he was quoted as saying by AFP.

The US Space Force is primarily viewed by the US military as a recognition of the need to organise US interests in space – especially satellites for navigation and communication. Space has “evolved into a war-fighting domain of its own,” Defence Secretary Mark Esper told reporters Friday.

The Space Force will be the sixth formal force of the US Military after the Army, Air Force, Navy Marines, and Coast Guard.

It will comprise of about 16,000 air force and civil personnel, according to Air Force Secretary Barbara Barrett. It will have its own uniform, shoulder patches and even, eventually, its own song, just as the US Army and Navy have their own.

(With inputs from AFP)

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd