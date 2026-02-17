Family of Dipu Das, Hindu man who was lynched in Bangladesh, gets Tk 2.5 million compensation

Erstwhile Bangladesh Education Adviser CR Abrar meets Rabilal Das, father of Dipu Das, and expresses his condolences, in Mymensingh on December 23, 2025. (X@ChiefAdviserGoB)

The family of Dipu Das, a garment worker killed in Bhaluka, Mymensingh, has been given government compensation in savings certificates worth Tk 2.5 million (approx Rs 18,52,000). The documents were presented to the family on Monday through Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus’s office, reported Dhaka Tribune.

Later in the day, speaking at a press briefing held at Jagannath Hall of Dhaka University under Dhaka University, Dipu Das’s family members confirmed they had received the funds and thanked the interim administration. They also repeated their call for justice in the murder case.

