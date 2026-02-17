Family of Dipu Das, Hindu man who was lynched in Bangladesh, gets Tk 2.5 million compensation

The compensation for Dipu Das's family was cleared by Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus’s office on his final day in power. Yunus has stepped down after an 18-month "caretaker" stint.

Erstwhile Bangladesh Education Adviser CR Abrar meets Rabilal Das, father of Dipu Das, and expresses his condolences, in Mymensingh on December 23, 2025.
The family of Dipu Das, a garment worker killed in Bhaluka, Mymensingh, has been given government compensation in savings certificates worth Tk 2.5 million (approx Rs 18,52,000). The documents were presented to the family on Monday through Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus’s office, reported Dhaka Tribune.

Later in the day, speaking at a press briefing held at Jagannath Hall of Dhaka University under Dhaka University, Dipu Das’s family members confirmed they had received the funds and thanked the interim administration. They also repeated their call for justice in the murder case.

Dipu Das lynching and atrocities on Hindus

On December 18 last year, Dipu — an employee of Pioneers Knitwears Limited—was taken from his workplace and lynched. His body was later hung unclothed from a tree along the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway and set ablaze.

He hailed from Mokamiyakanda village in Tarakanda upazila.

The fatality was the first among many in a series of Hindu people’s deaths that followed in the run up to the Bangladesh elections. This sparked protests in India and Bangladesh over concerns of the Hindu minority community being targeted in Bangladesh. However, Yunus has dismissed the concerns, saying the attacks were “political, not religious”, as per a BBC report.

Dipu Das’s family seek job, justice

Dhaka Tribune reported that Dipu’s mother, Shefali Rani Das, has urged authorities to arrange a job for his widow. She also said not all suspects had been arrested and that the family remained dissatisfied with how the case investigation was progressing.

His father, Robi Lal Chandra Das, appealed to the authorities for justice, while his widow, Meghna Rabidas, demanded accountability for the crime.

Tarique Rahman oath-taking today

Muhammad Yunus stepped down as the Chief Adviser to the Government of Bangladesh after the disbursal of the bonds. The reins of the government will now be taken over by BNP chief Tarique Rahman. The Bangladesh Cabinet will take oath at 4 PM today.

