Didn’t sign up to protect Trump: Journalists slam White House over POTUS’ secret plane swap

President Donald Trump talks to reporters after arriving on Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews, Md., as White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt listens. (AP Photo)

Journalists travelling with US President Donald Trump on a flight from Turkey to the United Kingdom last month were kept uninformed about an extraordinary operation that involved moving the Republican leader from Air Force One to a military aircraft amid a reported Iranian threat.

Four journalists aboard the presidential plane told The Washington Post that they only noticed unusual occurrences during the flight in retrospect. Expressing disappointment over the White House’s lack of transparency regarding the secretive relocation, the reporters stated that the government left them feeling deceived.

‘We didn’t sign up’ to protect Trump

While each journalist acknowledged the inherent risks of travelling with the president, they believed they deserved to be informed about the specific threat facing the flight.