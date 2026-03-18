‘Free flight home, $2,600 exit bonus’: US’s ‘self-deportation’ offer for undocumented migrants, including Indians

The United States Homeland Security early Wednesday advertised a “self-deportation” scheme, allowing undocumented migrants to leave the country voluntarily.

Offering financial support of $2,600 and a free flight ticket back to their home countries, the Department used an image of the Taj Mahal urging undocumented Indian migrants to fly back to their country “for free.”

Over a post on X, the DHS wrote: “You can go home with a fresh start! Receive a FREE flight home and a $2,600 exit bonus when you use CBP Home to self-deport: http://DHS.GOV/CBPHOME”

You can go home with a fresh start! Receive a FREE flight home and a $2,600 exit bonus when you use CBP Home to self-deport: https://t.co/YGo3uuNvrE pic.twitter.com/ZdSBlrJryO — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) March 17, 2026

The DHS also advised migrants to use the online Customs and Border Protection (CBP) application, which would allow them to register their interest in leaving the US voluntarily, share their details, and even receive financial assistance for the programme.

What is the US ‘self-deportation’ scheme?

The DHS established ‘Project Homecoming’ in May last year, months after US President Donald Trump assumed office in January 2025.

A part of President Donald Trump’s crackdown on immigration, self-deportation is pegged by US authorities as the safest option for undocumented immigrants, one that allows them to exit the country voluntarily without facing legal action. Under the scheme, authorities will track the departure, with users also required to upload information to verify their exit.

“The American people are generously offering illegal aliens $1,000 and a free flight to self-deport now,” a DHS press release then announced. To pay for the flights and “exit bonuses”, the state department repurposed $250m intended to help resettle refugees, The Guardian quoted.

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It is a part of a larger $200 million “Stay Out and Leave Now” campaign of the Trump administration.

The DHS Secretary Kristi Noem, in August 2025, announced that in her first 200 days as Secretary, the US had seen a decline of approximately 1.6 million “illegal aliens” across the country. “This is massive. This means safer streets, taxpayer savings, pressure off of schools and hospital services and better job opportunities for Americans. Thank you, President Trump!” Noem said, according to the release.

In these 200 days, the DHS also launched an “international, multimillion-dollar ad campaign” warning those “illegal aliens to LEAVE NOW because if they don’t, we will arrest them and deport them,” it stated.

President Trump and Secretary Noem unleashed US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) to carry out targeted operations to “remove criminal illegal aliens,” the release added.