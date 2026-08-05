Who is Satish Sanpal? Netflix-featured Dubai tycoon in spotlight over UAE ‘asset freeze’

Indian-origin Dubai businessman Satish Sanpal, who shot to fame after appearing in Netflix’s Desi Bling, is back in the spotlight after media reports claimed UAE authorities had temporarily frozen assets linked to him as part of a money laundering investigation. Sanpal has denied the reports, saying no regulator has issued any such order.
Who is Satish Sanpal?
Sanpal, who resides in the Burj Khalifa with his wife, Tabinda Sanpal, is one of the prominent business personalities whose portfolio spans hospitality, real estate, and strategic investment. Sanpal appeared on the Netflix series Desi Bling with his wife, offering a glimpse into the lavish lifestyle of the entrepreneur living in Dubai.
In an interview with Curly Tales last year, Sanpal revealed that he belongs to Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, and is a school dropout. He moved to Dubai 15 years ago. “I had a middle-class family and started a grocery shop there. I only studied till class 8. I had no interest in studying. Dreams were big from the start; I needed to earn money.”
Lavish lifestyle and luxury assets
Earlier, it was reported that the Sanpal couple allegedly owned more than 40 kilos of gold worth over Rs 200 crore. They reportedly own six Rolls-Royce, which include one customised for their one-year-old daughter Bella. Sanpal is all set to move into a mansion, made on a 50,000 sq ft plot in Dubai Hills.
Media reports recently claimed that the United Arab Emirates’ Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) has allegedly directed financial institutions and virtual asset service providers to temporarily freeze assets linked to the 41-year-old Dubai-based Indian origin businessman as part of an ongoing investigation linked to money laundering.
Sanpal denies reports, seeks verification of claims
Sanpal has denied the claims, telling Khaleej Times that no enforcement or regulatory authority has issued any official order freezing his assets.
In a statement, Sanpal said, “We wish to clarify that, to date, no competent enforcement or regulatory authority has issued any official announcement or public disclosure concerning the allegations being reported. We kindly ask publications to exercise appropriate care in verifying information obtained from unofficial sources before reporting or repeating such information,” Khaleej Times reported.
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World · Business · Profile
Who is Satish Sanpal?
A Class 8 dropout from Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, who built a multi-billion-dollar Dubai business empire and became a Netflix reality star.
41 · years old
From Jabalpur, MP
Founder & chairman, ANAX Holding
Based in Dubai
From Jabalpur to a Dubai empire
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Born in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh.
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Left school after Class 8 and started working at 15. An early grocery venture, reportedly started with a loan from his mother, failed.
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Moved to Dubai, reportedly beginning in the gold trade before branching out.
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Founded ANAX Holding in 2018.
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Built a business spanning hospitality, real estate and investments — reported to be valued at more than $3 billion.
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Featured on Netflix's “Desi Bling” with his wife, Tabinda Sanpal — a docusoap on the lavish lifestyles of wealthy South Asians in Dubai.
Figures such as valuations are as reported and not independently confirmed.
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