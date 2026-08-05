Who is Satish Sanpal? Netflix-featured Dubai tycoon in spotlight over UAE ‘asset freeze’

Indian-origin Dubai businessman Satish Sanpal, who shot to fame after appearing in Netflix’s Desi Bling, is back in the spotlight after media reports claimed UAE authorities had temporarily frozen assets linked to him as part of a money laundering investigation. Sanpal has denied the reports, saying no regulator has issued any such order.

Who is Satish Sanpal?

Sanpal, who resides in the Burj Khalifa with his wife, Tabinda Sanpal, is one of the prominent business personalities whose portfolio spans hospitality, real estate, and strategic investment. Sanpal appeared on the Netflix series Desi Bling with his wife, offering a glimpse into the lavish lifestyle of the entrepreneur living in Dubai.