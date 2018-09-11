‘Department of Swagger’ — Secretary Mike Pompeo rechristens Dept of State in new Instagram account

Mike Pompeo was appointed as Secretary of State after Rex Tillerson was fired in March this year (PTI Photo/File) Mike Pompeo was appointed as Secretary of State after Rex Tillerson was fired in March this year (PTI Photo/File)

Putting words into action, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Tuesday literally rechristened his department to the ‘Department of Swagger’. Launching a new Instagram account, the top official posted an edited version of the official department seal that read ‘Department of Swagger’. Pompeo, who was appointed to the post after Rex Tillerson was fired in March this year, had hinted a few months later that the department had deteriorated under his predecessor.

“Just launched my Instagram account with a little #swagger. Take a look and follow me on Instagram for behind the scenes pics and videos,” Pompeo announced on Twitter.

And if this hadn’t caught the attention of his followers, he took it upon himself in a subsequent post to explain that the term was coined by William Shakespeare, and that General Patton, who served the Army during World War I and II, used a “swagger stick”— what is commonly referred to as the Patton Sword.

“Shakespeare was the first to use ‘swagger’. Gen. Patton had his swagger stick. At the State Department, we’ve got some #swagger too. It’s our confidence in America’s values,” Pompeo’s second post stated.

Pompeo’s move has been met with both criticism and praise, with some questioning whether his account was hacked and several rejecting his attempt at humour.

