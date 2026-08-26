‘Not my nose’: Denmark PM Mette Frederiksen hits back at surgeon over unsolicited advice

One of Europe’s longest-serving heads of government, Mette Frederiksen is a staunch supporter of Ukraine against Russian invasion. (Photo: Instagram/@mette)

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has hit back at a male plastic surgeon who offered to “fix that little spot on your nose”, using the unsolicited message to speak about the relentless scrutiny women in public life face over their appearance, The Guardian reported.

Frederiksen rejected the suggestion, writing that she was happy with her body and did not need a male plastic surgeon to have an opinion about it.

Sharing a post on Instagram, Frederiksen said, “Oh no. I’m happy with my body – I really don’t need a male plastic surgeon to have an opinion about it!”

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The message came shortly after Frederiksen returned from Ukraine, where she had been exposed to air-raid sirens amid the ongoing war.