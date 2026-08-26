‘Not my nose’: Denmark PM Mette Frederiksen hits back at surgeon over unsolicited advice

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has hit back at a male plastic surgeon who offered to “fix that little spot on your nose”, using the unsolicited message to speak about the relentless scrutiny women in public life face over their appearance, The Guardian reported.
Frederiksen rejected the suggestion, writing that she was happy with her body and did not need a male plastic surgeon to have an opinion about it.
Sharing a post on Instagram, Frederiksen said, “Oh no. I’m happy with my body – I really don’t need a male plastic surgeon to have an opinion about it!”
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The message came shortly after Frederiksen returned from Ukraine, where she had been exposed to air-raid sirens amid the ongoing war.
What did her post state?
Frederiksen said the message was part of a pattern she has experienced for years, with people commenting on her teeth, hair and nose and suggesting that she get Botox. She said she was “perfectly fine” with her body as she approached 50 and urged people who wanted to contact her to use their time to discuss something more meaningful — “not my nose”.
Frederiksen addressed that being a woman in the public eye meant regular exposure to unwanted and superficial scrutiny.
“I’ve lost count of how many messages I’ve received over the years about my appearance,” the 48-year-old wrote. “Especially that I have ugly teeth and thin hair. That I have an ugly ‘wart’ on my nose and well-meaning advice to get some Botox.”
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The PM, who has been the leader of the European Union (EU) and the Nato member country since 2019, urged those who want to write to her to utilise their “talking time on something more important.”
“Not on my nose,” she added.
She asserted that she does not entertain opinions about her beauty, and said, “I’m perfectly fine with my body – as it is when you’re a woman approaching 50.”
Offering her advice on how to deal with unsolicited beauty advice, Frederiksen shared an “extra loving thought” with those who continue to “hear every day for the perfect imperfections.”
Who is Mette Frederiksen?
Mette Frederiksen, 48, has been Denmark’s prime minister since 2019 and is one of Europe’s longest-serving heads of government. A Social Democrat, she is serving her third term in office.
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Frederiksen has also strongly opposed US President Donald Trump’s renewed calls to take control of Greenland, the autonomous territory within the Kingdom of Denmark.
The incident has drawn attention because Frederiksen used a seemingly minor personal message to highlight a broader issue faced by women in politics — scrutiny of their appearance often competes with attention to their work and public responsibilities.
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