Democrats veer Left on immigration at debates, pleasing base — and Trump

For an issue as thorny and vexing as immigration policy, a question during the Democratic debate Thursday was remarkably clear.

“Raise your hand if you think it should be a civil offense rather than a crime to cross the border without documentation?” José Díaz-Balart, one of the moderators, asked.

Eight candidates raised their hands, some more eagerly than others. Former Vice President Joe Biden raised a finger.

When pressed by Díaz-Balart about whether he would deport undocumented immigrants without a criminal record, Biden did little to clarify his specific stance, instead defending the Obama administration’s policies that deported roughly 3 million undocumented immigrants.

He praised former President Barack Obama’s record on immigration and said: “To compare him to what this guy is doing is absolutely, I find close to immoral.” He added: “We should fundamentally change the way we deal with things.”

That even Biden endorsed changing the law showed just how much Democrats’ stances on immigration have changed since “this guy” — that would be President Donald Trump — took office. And nearly all the Democratic hopefuls in this past week’s debates offered a sharp example of how the Trump administration’s immigration policies have pushed Democrats to the left, embracing ideas that would have been seen as unthinkable before the Trump presidency.

The debates, in which there was almost unanimous embraces by the top-polling candidates for decriminalizing illegal border crossings and for offering undocumented immigrants health insurance, excited many in the Democratic base. But the debates also raised questions about whether the Democratic candidates were entering terrain that would be perilous in a general election.

Trump seemed to think so, taking to Twitter almost immediately, writing: “All Democrats just raised their hands for giving millions of illegal aliens unlimited health care. How about taking care of American Citizens first!? That’s the end of that race!”

For more than a decade, politicians from both parties have tried and have failed to overhaul the country’s immigration policies. It proved to be an unsolvable conundrum for the Obama administration. As that administration stepped up border enforcement, and deported far more immigrants than previous administrations, advocates for immigrants labeled Obama “Deporter in Chief.” The creation of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals in 2012 allowed millions of young immigrants to work and to consider themselves secure in America.

Just as Obama’s term was ending, hundreds of thousands of Central American migrants were showing up at the border, many of them unaccompanied minors seeking asylum. In response, his administration put considerable effort into broadcasting one message to families sending children on their own: stop.

Then, Trump’s anti-immigration rhetoric helped send him to the White House.

“There is no doubt that the tenor on immigration has shifted in the last couple of years, but it sounds really different because Trump is being so extreme on his policies,” said Lanae Erickson, a senior vice president at Third Way, a centrist Democratic think tank based in Washington. Democrats need to react to the extremism, Erickson said, without leaving themselves open to being accused of their own extremism. “We gave him some more fodder for those ads,’’ she said, referring to how this past week’s debates might help Trump’s campaign.

Now the presidential candidates need to offer solutions on immigration policy, Erickson said, and “explain themselves and pair that with what they are going to do on security side. That needs to be a piece of the Democratic policy in equal measure.”

Until now, the discussion of details about laws along the border tended to be more technical than ideological. One section of immigration law makes it possible to criminally convict anyone who crosses the border illegally. The law enabled the Trump administration to enact its zero-tolerance policies to separate parents and their children, which was widely condemned by members of both parties.

Julián Castro, the former mayor of San Antonio, was the first candidate to propose repealing the section on criminal convictions when he released his immigration plan in April. During Wednesday’s debate, Castro asked the other Democratic candidates to support his idea. Castro went on to attack Beto O’Rourke, a former congressman from El Paso, Texas, for not backing the idea.

By Thursday, the question had already appeared to become a litmus test among the Democratic hopefuls.

“The day for Democrats straddling this debate is gone,” said Howard Dean, former chairman of the Democratic National Committee. “Now the question is, ‘Are you decent or not? Are you going to behave like Trump or not?’ He’s polarized the country and he’s really caused this shift.”

He added: “We’re getting to get tarred with open borders no matter what we say.” Still, Dean suggested that Democrats would likely have to refine their position on border security throughout the campaign.

Most immigration laws are part of the civil code, similar to tax laws. But section 1325 of the immigration code, which Castro referred to repeatedly during the debate, makes entering without authorization, or “improper entry,” a federal misdemeanor. A conviction is punishable by a fine and up to six months in prison.

It is also what has allowed the Trump administration to criminally prosecute parents illegally crossing the border with their children.

Under previous administrations, the federal government usually reserved criminal prosecutions for people who repeatedly entered the United States illegally. But in 2018, Jeff Sessions, then the attorney general, created a zero-tolerance policy, which demanded that federal prosecutors near the border bring criminal charges against every migrant who was caught illegally crossing.

The policy sent parents to federal court, which meant they had to be separated from their children while in federal custody. Then, the children were sent to foster parents and to shelter systems all over the country overseen by the Department of Health and Human Services.

But most immigrants now living in the country without permission are not criminals, because far fewer people who entered illegally were ever prosecuted. Current immigration laws allow for several options through the civil system to deport immigrants in the country illegally.

The idea of decriminalizing illegal border crossing has not been a part of the mainstream immigration debate, which has largely focused on asylum-seekers and on Dreamers, immigrants who were brought to the United States as children. While Democrats have increasingly embraced more liberal rhetoric on immigration, decriminalizing the border would undoubtedly prove complicated, and it is unclear precisely how Democrats would direct border officials to deal with illegal border crossers.

During the debate Thursday, immigration issues went beyond the border; every Democratic candidate indicated they would offer health insurance to immigrants residing here illegally. That is also a striking departure from the Obama administration, which explicitly excluded such immigrants from being able to buy into public programs. Many Democrats argue on economic grounds, pointing out that undocumented immigrants often rely on emergency rooms for care, which costs far more money.

“This is not about a handout, this is an insurance program,” Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana, said Thursday night. “We do ourselves no favors by having 11 million undocumented people in our country be unable to access health care. The real problem is we shouldn’t have 11 million undocumented people with no pathway to citizenship.”

For immigration activists who have been hammering Democrats for not doing enough to address the issue, the debates were a welcome departure.

“To me, more progress was made in two raise-your-hands questions than years of fighting,” said Chris Newman, legal director for the National Day Laborer Organizing Network. “If this leads to a resetting on immigration, then I welcome it, but that hasn’t happened yet.”