Democrats reach deal with White House, Senate Republicans to avert government shutdown

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., waits to speak to reporters following a closed-door meeting with fellow Democrats on spending legislation at the Capitol in Washington. (Photo: AP)

US President Donald Trump and Democratic leaders have reached a deal to avoid a partial government shutdown and keep most federal agencies running, the Associated Press (AP) reported.

Under the agreement, funding for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) will be separated from the wider spending bill and extended for two weeks, while lawmakers negotiate possible limits on Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Trump welcomed the deal in a social media post, saying, “Republicans and Democrats have come together to get the vast majority of the government funded until September,” while extending current funding for Homeland Security. He urged lawmakers to back what he called a “much needed Bipartisan YES vote”.’

The breakthrough came after Democrats blocked legislation to fund DHS, amid anger over the deaths of two protesters in Minneapolis during encounters with federal agents. The issue has sharpened debate over Trump’s immigration enforcement push.

House Speaker Mike Johnson told AP he opposed splitting the funding package but said avoiding a shutdown was the priority. “We can’t have the government shut down,” he said, adding that any revised bills would need to move quickly.

Democrats have demanded limits on ICE operations, including ending roaming patrols in cities, tighter rules on warrants and stronger accountability for agents. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer called the moment “a test”, saying Americans support border security but do not support ICE “terrorising our streets”.

“What we are talking about is that these ICE agents should be following the same rules that your local police department does,” Democratic Senator Tina Smith of Minnesota told AP. “There has to be accountability.”

Republicans have pushed back on some of the proposals. Senator Thom Tillis said forcing officers to show their faces could put their families at risk, while Senator Lindsey Graham said some reforms made sense but warned Democrats not to block immigration enforcement.

The length of the DHS extension was a key sticking point. Senate Majority Leader John Thune said two weeks may not be enough time to reach a final compromise, but talks were continuing.

Even with the temporary deal, a longer fight lies ahead. Democrats have warned they could block future funding if reforms are rejected. Republicans, especially in the House, have said they do not want changes to the bill already passed.

Still, Johnson said he was open to moving ahead once the Senate acts. “A shutdown doesn’t help anybody,” he told AP.