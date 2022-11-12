Democrats await Nevada election result that could seal their US Senate majority

Democrats on Saturday were one seat away from majority control of the US Senate next year, as vote-counting in deeply-divided Nevada continued following Tuesday’s midterm elections and campaigning kicked off for a Dec. 6 runoff in Georgia.

If incumbent Democratic Senator Catherine Cortez Masto manages to fend off Republican Adam Laxalt in Nevada, her party would then control 50 of the Senate’s 100 seats.

A Democratic victory in Georgia next month would then give the party outright majority control of a 51-49 Senate. A Democratic loss in Georgia and a win in Nevada would still put Democrats in charge of a 50-50 Senate, as Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris can break tie votes.

The Senate currently is split 50-50 between Democrats and Republicans. The newly-elected Senate will be sworn in on Jan. 3.

With nearly 97% of the vote counted in the Nevada Senate race, Laxalt was leading by around 800 votes. However, uncounted votes from Cortez Masto strongholds could vault her to victory.

Suspense over control of the Senate came as it also was still unknown which party will hold the majority in the U.S. House of Representatives for the next two years. Republicans continued to have an edge, but returns were still flowing in for several races, including many in liberal-leaning California.

It could take at least a few more days before the outcome of enough House races are known to determine party control of that 435-seat chamber.

Advertisement

Democrats got an important boost late on Friday when Democratic Senator Mark Kelly was projected to hold onto his seat in Arizona, defeating Republican Blake Masters.

Kelly, a former Navy combat pilot and astronaut, said he was “humbled” by voters who helped re-elect him.

No winner was projected yet, however, in the race for Arizona governor, where Democrat Katie Hobbs holds a narrow lead over Republican Kari Lake.