Harris’ VP nomination, Obama speech: What to expect on Day 3 of Democratic National Convention

A day after former US Vice President Joe Biden was officially nominated as the Democratic Party’s presidential candidate, Senator Kamala Harris is expected to formally accept her nomination as Biden’s running mate on the penultimate night of the 2020 Democratic National Convention (DNC).

Harris is set to deliver the most important speech of her political career till date on Wednesday evening, when she addresses the American voters after accepting the party’s nomination for vice president — making history as the first black woman and person of Indian descent to be nominated for the prestigious post.

During her prime-time speech, Harris is likely to reach out to the sections of the US electorate she is particularly popular amongst — including, young voters, women and people of colour, a Reuters report stated. Apart from slamming President Donald Trump and his years in the White House, she is also expected to speak about her own life, and her work as a district attorney, attorney general, senator and now vice-presidential candidate.

The third leg of the virtual event on Wednesday, themed ‘A More Perfect Union’, is packed with high profile speakers, including some of the US’ most prominent Democratic leaders. Former US President Barack Obama, under whom Biden served as Vice President, is set to deliver a speech to conclude the second-to-last night of the four-day convention.

Many of the Democratic Party’s female front-runners — including former Secretary of State and 2016 presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and former Democratic presidential candidate Senator Elizabeth Warren — will also be addressing the convention on Wednesday evening.

Here is Wednesday’s full lineup of speakers:

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham

Former Arizona Rep. Gabrielle Giffords

Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif, the Vice Presidential Nominee

Former President Barack Obama

Wednesday’s event will also feature a musical performance by 18-year-old Grammy Award-winning artist Billie Eilish, who will be eligible to vote for the first time at this year’s general election. American singer and actress Jennifer Hudson is also expected to perform between segments.

The convention will be streamed live on the Democratic National Convention website, and will also be available to watch on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.

