Democratic lawmaker seeks decisive action from India and China on climate change

A powerful lawmaker from the ruling Democratic party on Tuesday sought decisive actions from India and China on addressing the challenges posed by climate change.

“I think what is clear is that for us to deal with the climate crisis comprehensively and with the fierce urgency of now, it’s going to involve decisive action by the United States, decisive action by China, decisive action by India; I believe the three largest contributors to carbon pollution across the globe,” Congressman Hakeem Jeffries told reporters at the US Capitol.

Responding to a question on climate change and China during a Democratic party news conference at the US Congress, Jeffries also called for decisive action by the United States and European Union as well.

“And of course, decisive action by the European Union collectively, plus Great Britain. And so I think that is the right approach because you can’t simply solve the problem with just the United States acting alone. And a big part of the challenge is China and India, and the European Union in partnership with Great Britain,” he said.

Representing the 8th Congressional District of New York, Jeffries asserted that this is the right approach.

“It’s anchored in the factual realities on the ground and in the air and in the soil and in the water across the globe. And I think it’s the global approach that we’ll continue with leadership from President (Joe) Biden,” he said.

Congressman Jeffries is chair of the House Democratic Caucus since 2019.