Democratic congressman Maxwell Frost punched in face at Sundance film festival in racist attack

Florida Representative Maxwell Alejandro Frost, a Democrat, was punched in the face by a man at the Sundance film festival in Park City, Utah over the weekend, who told the lawmaker that US President Donald Trump would deport him.

Describing the attack in a social media post on Saturday, Frost said, “Last night, I was assaulted by a man at Sundance Festival who told me that Trump was going to deport me before he punched me in the face.” The lawmaker added, “He was heard screaming racist remarks as he drunkenly ran off. The individual was arrested and I am okay.”

The 29-year-old representative from Florida, was the first Afro-Cuban to be elected to the Congress. He was also the first member of Gen Z to go to US Congress, The Guardian reported. Frost thanked venue security and Park City police for their prompt response to the incident.

According to Park City police, the officers responded to reports of an assault around midnight on Saturday at the High West Saloon, a bar where a private party was being held. The accused was identified as Christian Young by Danielle Snelson, a community outreach lieutenant with the Park City Police Department, New York Times reported.

Snelson said Young has been arrested on charges of “aggravated burglary and two counts of simple assault, with each charge subject to a sentencing enhancement”.

Police said Young entered the event “unlawfully” after he was turned away as he did not have an invitation. However, the police have not given a movie behind Young’s racist attack.

Frost’s family had moved from Cuba to Florida in the 1960s, which was part of hundreds of thousands of Cuban refugees being flown to the United States. Frost was elected to the Congress in 2022 at the age of 25 and represents District 10, an area in Central Florida.