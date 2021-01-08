scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, January 08, 2021
Must Read

Democratic Congressional leaders urge Pence to invoke 25th Amendment to remove Trump

The 25th Amendment allows for the president to be removed from office by the vice president and a majority of the Cabinet.

By: PTI | Washington | Updated: January 8, 2021 10:22:23 am
US vice president Mike Pence, House speaker Nancy Pelosi, US Capitol siege, donald trump, donald trump supporters, donald trump impeachment, 25th amendment, democrats, us news, usa latest news, world news, indian express, indian express latest world news“A new administration will be inaugurated on Jan. 20th,” Trump said. “My focus now turns to ensuring a smooth, orderly and seamless transition of power.” (File)

Top Democratic leadership has urged Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment to the US Constitution to remove President Donald Trump from office for his “incitement of insurrection”, a day after his supporters attacked the US Capitol in a violent breach.

The 25th Amendment allows for the president to be removed from office by the vice president and a majority of the Cabinet.

“The president’s dangerous and seditious acts necessitate his immediate removal from office,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said in a joint statement on Thursday.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Explained |What is the 25th Amendment of the US Constitution that could be used to remove Donald Trump?

Earlier in the day, the two Democratic leaders tried to reach out to Pence on the issue but were unable to talk to him.

“This morning, we placed a call to Vice President Pence to urge him to invoke the 25th Amendment which would allow the vice president and a majority of the Cabinet to remove the president for his incitement of insurrection and the danger he still poses. We have not yet heard back from the vice president,” Pelosi and Schumer said in a joint statement.

Read |Donald Trump says his term is ending, transition will be orderly

“We look forward to hearing from the vice president as soon as possible and to receiving a positive answer as to whether he and the Cabinet will honour their oath to the Constitution and the American people,” the two Democratic leaders said.

In an unprecedented assault on democracy in the US, thousands of supporters of outgoing President Trump stormed the Capitol building on Wednesday and clashed with police, resulting in four deaths and interrupting a constitutional process by Congress to affirm the victory of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris in the election.

Also Read |Everything you need to know about the US Capitol Hill siege

On Thursday, both Pelosi and Schumer at separate news conferences said they will move impeachment proceedings in the Congress if Trump was not removed from office through the 25th Amendment.

“In calling for this seditious act, the president has committed an unspeakable assault on our nation and our people. I join the Senate Democratic leader in calling on the vice president to remove this president by immediately invoking the 25th Amendment,” Pelosi said.

“If the vice president and Cabinet do not act, Congress may be prepared to move forward with impeachment. That is the overwhelming sentiment of my caucus and the American people, by the way,” she told reporters.

Top News Right Now
Click here for more

“Justice will be done to those who carried out these acts, which were acts of sedition and acts of cowardice. To those whose purpose was to deter our responsibility, you have failed. You did not divert the Congress from our solemn constitutional purpose to validate the overwhelming election of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as president and vice president of the United States,” she said.

Schumer told reporters that if the vice president and the Cabinet refuse to stand up, Congress should reconvene to impeach Trump, who has less than two weeks in office.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.

0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 08: Latest News

Advertisement