scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 08, 2023

Demand for Indian generic drugs skyrockets in China amid Covid surge 

Due to the massive short supply of Paxlovid, demand for Indian generic versions has gone up through Chinese e-commerce platforms.

A woman receives a booster dose of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), ahead of brace of an influx of Chinese tourists as COVID restriction are dismantled, at the Police hospital in Bangkok, Thailand, January 5, 2023. (REUTERS/File)

The demand for Indian generic drugs has shot up in China amid the massive COVID surge in the country, with Chinese experts cautioning that fake versions of these drugs are flooding the market.

China’s National Health Security Administration said on Sunday that Pfizer’s Paxlovid oral medication, which is used to treat Covid-19, could not be included in the “register of drugs in the basic medical insurance”, because the company’s quotation was too high, media reports here said.

Due to the massive short supply of Paxlovid, demand for Indian generic versions has gone up through Chinese e-commerce platforms.

“On the Chinese e-commerce platforms… At least four generic COVID drugs produced in India – Primovir, Paxista, Molnunat, and Molnatris — have been listed for sale in recent weeks. Primovir and Paxista are both generic versions of Paxlovid, while the other two are generic versions of Molnipiravir,” Chinese media outlet Sixth Tone reported.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Bharat Jodo Yatra and its moving images
Bharat Jodo Yatra and its moving images
Every home makes guitar in this village of West Bengal; see pics
Every home makes guitar in this village of West Bengal; see pics
As Rahul Yatra nears end, Congress hits the road across states, a follow-...
As Rahul Yatra nears end, Congress hits the road across states, a follow-...
India is growing robustly relative to its peers…there is room to gr...
India is growing robustly relative to its peers…there is room to gr...

All four drugs appear to have been approved for emergency use by the Indian authorities, but are not legal for use in China, it said.

He Xiaobing, the head of Beijing Memorial Pharmaceutical, told Sixth Tone that India was “the only country where we can source reliable and affordable COVID drugs with guaranteed therapeutic effects”.

“But the strong demand was used by illegal groups who produce counterfeit drugs. This will badly affect patients’ treatment,” he said.

Advertisement

China’s health system catering to 1.4 billion people is under strain especially due to the heavy costs of drug supply which were controlled by multinational pharmaceutical giants.

India has been persuading China to permit its pharma products to reduce costs for its citizens and to decrease the massive trade deficit between the two countries.

At one time, Indian cancer drugs have become very famous for their efficacy and affordability.

Advertisement

Considering their popularity, a Chinese film by the name “Dying to Survive” showing the survival of cancer patients on the banned imported Indian drugs had a successful run in China.

First published on: 08-01-2023 at 21:42 IST
Next Story

CM Bhupendra Patel shares stage with former minister Vipul Chaudhary accused in Rs 800-cr scam

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 08: Latest News
Advertisement
close