‘Deliberate, repeated pattern targeting media workers’: Lebanon PM accuses Israel of ‘war crime’ over journalist’s death

Mourners carry the coffin of Lebanese journalist Amal Khalil, who was killed Wednesday in an Israeli airstrike, during her funeral procession in the village of Baysariyeh in southern Lebanon on Thursday. (Source: AP)

Lebanon has accused Israel of committing a “war crime” after a Lebanese journalist covering developments near the village of al-Tayri, Amal Khalil, was killed in an Israeli airstrike in southern Lebanon.

Lebanon Prime Minister Nawaf Salam condemned the killing, calling it part of a “deliberate and repeated pattern”. In a post on X, he said that targeting journalists, blocking relief teams from reaching them, and striking the same locations again after rescuers arrive could amount to war crimes.

He further said, “Israel’s targeting of media workers in the south while they carry out their professional duties is no longer isolated incidents, but has become an established approach that we condemn and reject, as do all international laws and conventions.”