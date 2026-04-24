‘Deliberate, repeated pattern targeting media workers’: Lebanon PM accuses Israel of ‘war crime’ over journalist’s death

Mourners carry the coffin of Lebanese journalist Amal Khalil, who was killed Wednesday in an Israeli airstrike, during her funeral procession in the village of Baysariyeh in southern Lebanon on Thursday. (Source: AP)
Lebanon Prime Minister Nawaf Salam condemned the killing, calling it part of a “deliberate and repeated pattern”. In a post on X, he said that targeting journalists, blocking relief teams from reaching them, and striking the same locations again after rescuers arrive could amount to war crimes.
He further said, “Israel’s targeting of media workers in the south while they carry out their professional duties is no longer isolated incidents, but has become an established approach that we condemn and reject, as do all international laws and conventions.”
Salam added that Lebanon would pursue accountability for these crimes before relevant international forums.
إن استهداف الصحافيين، وعرقلة وصول الفرق الإغاثية اليهم، بل واستهداف مواقعهم مجدداً بعد وصول هذه الفرق، يشكّل جرائم حرب موصوفة.
لم يعد استهداف اسرائيل للإعلاميين في الجنوب أثناء قيامهم بعملهم المهني حوادث منفردة، بل صار نهجاً مثبتا ندينه ونرفضه، كما تدينه وترفضه كل القوانين…
He also offered his condolences to the family of slain journalist Amal Khalil, her colleagues, friends, and the wider Lebanese media community, while wishing journalist Zeinab Faraj a speedy recovery.
Khalil was a respected reporter with Lebanese daily Al-Akhbar who died after a series of Israeli strikes near the southern village where she had been reporting on cross-border conflicts.
Khalil was reportedly traveling with freelance photographer Zeinab Faraj when their convoy came under attack. After the initial strike, Khalil sought shelter in a nearby house, which was then hit in a second strike. Rescue teams attempting to reach her were allegedly fired upon, delaying access for hours. Faraj survived with injuries.
Lebanese President Joseph Aoun accused Israel of “deliberately and systematically targeting journalists” to conceal the reality of its military operations in Lebanon.
Story continues below this ad
Khalil’s death is the ninth killing of a journalist in Lebanon this year, intensifying international concerns over the rising toll on the press. Advocacy groups, including the Committee to Protect Journalists and Reporters Without Borders, have demanded an independent investigation.
Israel has denied deliberately targeting journalists, saying the incident is under review. The Israeli military said that it had struck vehicles it believed were linked to Hezbollah, though it provided no immediate evidence.
Khalil had previously disclosed receiving threats from an unidentified Israeli phone number warning her to leave southern Lebanon or face death, according to The Guardian reports.
The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis.
A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students.
All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence.
Core Team
The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy:
Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership.
Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage.
Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More