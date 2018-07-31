Police: 4 people shot and killed at apartment building

Follow Us:
Tuesday, July 31, 2018
There's no immediate information on the ages of the dead, or on the circumstances of the shooting. Police are continuing to investigate.

By: AP | New York | Published: July 31, 2018 8:43:41 am
Police say four people have been shot and killed at an apartment building in New York City.

Officers were called shortly before 9 p.m. Monday to the building in the Astoria section of Queens.

There’s no immediate information on the ages of the dead, or on the circumstances of the shooting. Police are continuing to investigate.

TV news video showed a cluster of police cars and officers around the low-rise brick building. The TV station says officers in body armor were seen entering the building.

