Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 11, 2018
Know the young stalwarts revolutionizing the Indian realty sector Sponsored

Know the young stalwarts revolutionizing the Indian realty sector
  • Afghanistan: At least 10 killed as militants attack govt building in Jalalabad

Afghanistan: At least 10 killed as militants attack govt building in Jalalabad

A similar attack was launched a month back when militants had raided the education department, where a suicide bomber had blown himself up leading to a firefight between gunmen and security forces.

By: Express Web Desk | Published: July 11, 2018 4:11:23 pm
afghan forces, afghanistan, taliban, helmand, middle east news, taliban fighters, indian express Setting off explosions in an ongoing attack, Nangarhar provincial governor spokesman Attaullah Khogyani told AFP, “I can confirm an armed attack on a branch of the education department in Jalalabad (city).” (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul, File)
Related News

At least 10 people were killed and 10 others wounded in an attack on a government building in eastern Afghanistan on Wednesday, AFP quoted an official as saying.

Nangarhar provincial governor spokesman Attaullah Khogyani told AFP, “I can confirm an armed attack on a branch of the education department in Jalalabad (city).”

A similar attack was launched a month back when militants had raided the education department, where a suicide bomber had blown himself up leading to a firefight between gunmen and security forces.

The incident left 10 people wounded even as employees jumped out of the windows.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement