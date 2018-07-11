Afghanistan: At least 10 killed as militants attack govt building in Jalalabad

Setting off explosions in an ongoing attack, Nangarhar provincial governor spokesman Attaullah Khogyani told AFP, “I can confirm an armed attack on a branch of the education department in Jalalabad (city).” (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul, File) Setting off explosions in an ongoing attack, Nangarhar provincial governor spokesman Attaullah Khogyani told AFP, “I can confirm an armed attack on a branch of the education department in Jalalabad (city).” (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul, File)

At least 10 people were killed and 10 others wounded in an attack on a government building in eastern Afghanistan on Wednesday, AFP quoted an official as saying.

Nangarhar provincial governor spokesman Attaullah Khogyani told AFP, “I can confirm an armed attack on a branch of the education department in Jalalabad (city).”

A similar attack was launched a month back when militants had raided the education department, where a suicide bomber had blown himself up leading to a firefight between gunmen and security forces.

The incident left 10 people wounded even as employees jumped out of the windows.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd