Afghanistan: At least 10 killed as militants attack govt building in Jalalabad

By: Express Web Desk | Published: July 11, 2018 4:11:23 pm
At least 10 people were killed and 10 others wounded in an attack on a government building in eastern Afghanistan on Wednesday, AFP quoted an official as saying.
Nangarhar provincial governor spokesman Attaullah Khogyani told AFP, “I can confirm an armed attack on a branch of the education department in Jalalabad (city).”
A similar attack was launched a month back when militants had raided the education department, where a suicide bomber had blown himself up leading to a firefight between gunmen and security forces.
The incident left 10 people wounded even as employees jumped out of the windows.
For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd