Delhi homemaker wins over Rs 62 crore Abu Dhabi jackpot after years of trying

For years, buying a Big Ticket entry had become a monthly ritual for a Delhi family. This week, that persistence paid off when homemaker Kanika Arora won the 25 million Dirham (AED) grand prize (about Rs 62 crore) in Abu Dhabi’s Big Ticket Series 288 draw, transforming a long-held dream into reality, according to news reports.
Arora, who lives in New Delhi with her husband, their five-year-old daughter and her mother-in-law, received the life-changing news after ticket number 476107, purchased on June 30, was announced as the winning entry during Friday’s live draw, according to Khaleej Times.
Speaking to Gulf News, Arora said the family’s journey began several years ago after her husband discovered Big Ticket through YouTube videos and social media.
“The content was always very exciting and tempting, but at the same time, there was always an underlying sense of risk involved,” she said, explaining that despite the uncertainty, they continued buying tickets every month.
According to the report, Arora’s husband initially purchased tickets in his own name before later deciding to enter the draws using her name.
Recalling the moment organisers called to announce the win, Arora admitted she initially struggled to believe it.
“I was completely speechless,” she told Khaleej Times, adding, “But once it started to sink in, my husband and I were overwhelmed with happiness.”
What will they do with the money?
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The family said buying a home now tops their list of priorities. They also plan to fulfil a promise made to their young daughter by taking her to Disneyland.
“I want to take her there so she can truly enjoy the experience,” Arora said.
The remaining prize money will be invested to provide long-term financial security, particularly for their daughter’s education and the family’s future, the report added.
Offering advice to others hoping for similar luck, Arora urged participants not to lose hope.
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“This is purely based on luck and on how patient you are. Believe in yourself and in God, and ultimately, things will turn out well in your favour,” the report cited Arora as saying.
Friday’s draw also produced several other winners. According to Khaleej Times, five 1 million AED (about Rs 2.6 crore) consolation prizes were awarded, with recipients from India and Bangladesh. A BMW X6 prize was won by Dubai-based Indian resident Twinkle Alphin, who said it was the first time she and her husband had purchased a ticket in her name.
“When I received the winning call, I was so happy and excited. It still doesn’t feel real,” Alphin told Khaleej Times, adding that the family plans to opt for the cash equivalent of the vehicle.
Following the latest draw, Big Ticket has launched a new promotion featuring a 20 million Dirham grand prize, along with luxury vehicle giveaways and the introduction of a new Big Spin Draw, where selected participants will compete for prizes of up to 1 million AED, according to Khaleej Times.
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