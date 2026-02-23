Deep reshuffle in Bangladesh army, defence advisor in India called back

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Bangladesh saw a major shake-up in its top military leadership, with key operational posts being reassigned days after Prime Minister Tarique Rahman’s new government assumed power, reported Dhaka Tribune.
The Bangladesh Army on Sunday appointed Lieutenant General M Mainur Rahman as the new Chief of General Staff (CGS), while he was previously serving as the chief or General Officer Commanding (GOC) of Army Training and Doctrine Command (ARTDOC), reported Prothom Alo, quoting sources in the defence ministry.
Key appointments
The principal staff officer (PSO), Lieutenant General S M Kamrul Hasan, was replaced by just-promoted Lieutenant General Mir Mushfiqur Rahman.
Hasan has been attached to the foreign ministry to be appointed as an ambassador abroad.
Major General Kaiser Rashid Chowdhury, currently serving as a brigadier general at Army Headquarters, has been appointed director general of the Directorate General of Forces Intelligence (DGFI), said the report.
He will assume the post upon his promotion to major general.
The Tarique Rahman-led government also called back Defence adviser at the Bangladesh High Commission in India, Brigadier General Md Hafizur Rahman, to take charge as the GOC of an infantry division with the elevated rank and status of major general.
Rahman was sworn in as the new Prime Minister of Bangladesh on Feb 17, days after leading his party to a forceful victory in the crucial general elections.
Mohammed Shahabuddin administered the oath of office to 60-year-old Rahman at the South Plaza of the Jatiya Sangsad instead of Bangabhaban, in a departure from a long-standing tradition.
Rahman’s Bangladesh Nationalist Party bagged 209 out of 297 seats, while right-wing Jamaat-e-Islami secured 68 seats in the 13th Parliamentary elections, registering a sweeping victory.
