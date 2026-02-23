Deep reshuffle in Bangladesh army, defence advisor in India called back

Bangladesh saw a major shake-up in its top military leadership, with key operational posts being reassigned days after Prime Minister Tarique Rahman’s new government assumed power, reported Dhaka Tribune.

The Bangladesh Army on Sunday appointed Lieutenant General M Mainur Rahman as the new Chief of General Staff (CGS), while he was previously serving as the chief or General Officer Commanding (GOC) of Army Training and Doctrine Command (ARTDOC), reported Prothom Alo, quoting sources in the defence ministry.

Key appointments

The principal staff officer (PSO), Lieutenant General S M Kamrul Hasan, was replaced by just-promoted Lieutenant General Mir Mushfiqur Rahman.

Hasan has been attached to the foreign ministry to be appointed as an ambassador abroad.