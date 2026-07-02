Hope fades in Venezuela as earthquake death toll crosses 2,200

The death toll caused by the twin earthquakes that struck northern Venezuela last week has risen to more than 2,200, the Associated Press reported, citing Venezuelan authorities. More than 11,000 people have been injured, and several thousand others have been left displaced.

News agency Reuters reported that search-and-rescue operations are still being attempted across the worst-hit areas. The emergency teams are now shifting their focus towards recovery as hopes of finding more survivors diminish. Reuters reported that the earthquakes struck just seconds apart on June 24, measuring 7.2 and 7.5 in magnitude. This caused absolute devastation in coastal communities in La Guaira and parts of Caracas.