Hope fades in Venezuela as earthquake death toll crosses 2,200

The death toll caused by the twin earthquakes that struck northern Venezuela last week has risen to more than 2,200, the Associated Press reported, citing Venezuelan authorities. More than 11,000 people have been injured, and several thousand others have been left displaced.
News agency Reuters reported that search-and-rescue operations are still being attempted across the worst-hit areas. The emergency teams are now shifting their focus towards recovery as hopes of finding more survivors diminish. Reuters reported that the earthquakes struck just seconds apart on June 24, measuring 7.2 and 7.5 in magnitude. This caused absolute devastation in coastal communities in La Guaira and parts of Caracas.
Venezuela Earthquake Death Toll Nears 2,300
Nine days after the June 24 twin earthquakes, the death toll has risen to 2,295, with 11,267 injured.
The worsening death toll is placing immense pressure on Venezuela’s emergency infrastructure. The New York Times reported that morgues in the affected region have exceeded capacity. This is forcing authorities to establish temporary facilities for the identification and storage of bodies. The Associated Press reported that hospitals are struggling with shortages of medical supplies, damaged infrastructure and an influx of patients. The World Health Organization has warned of an escalating public health emergency if humanitarian assistance is not provided at the earliest.
The disaster has also exposed the vulnerability of Venezuela’s public infrastructure after years of economic instability. According to Reuters, rescue operations were hindered by weakened infrastructure, which slowed down the delivery of aid considerably. AP reported that more than 50 international search-and-rescue teams are now assisting local authorities in relief efforts.
Amid the devastation, isolated rescues are still a source of hope. ABC News reported that a three-year-old boy managed to be rescued from the rubble six days after the earthquakes by a Jordanian rescue team. This was one of the few recent survivals as crews continue searching collapsed buildings.
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