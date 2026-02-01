Death toll of Swiss New Year bar blaze rises to 41

Switzerland Bar Blast: The blast took place at 01:30 local time (00:30 GMT) in the Constellation Bar, the police told BBC in a statement. (Photo credit/X)

An 18-year-old injured in the New Year bar fire in the Alpine resort of Crans-Montana has died, Swiss authorities said on Sunday, taking the death toll of one of the worst disasters in modern Swiss history to 41.

The Swiss national was in hospital in Zurich and died on Saturday, the statement by the Public Prosecutor’s Office of the Canton of Valais added, without providing any further information.