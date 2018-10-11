Death toll from floods rises to 12 on Spanish island of Mallorca

Residents remove destroyed furniture from their house affected by flooding in Sant Llorenc, Mallorca, Spain, Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018. Spanish rescuers have found the bodies of a German couple that went missing after a destructive flash flooding that killed at least 10 more earlier this week in Mallorca and are still looking for a missing child. (AP Photo/Francisco Ubilla) Residents remove destroyed furniture from their house affected by flooding in Sant Llorenc, Mallorca, Spain, Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018. Spanish rescuers have found the bodies of a German couple that went missing after a destructive flash flooding that killed at least 10 more earlier this week in Mallorca and are still looking for a missing child. (AP Photo/Francisco Ubilla)

Two people were found dead in a flood-ravaged area of Mallorca on Thursday, emergency services said, bringing to at least 12 the number of people killed after heavy rain hit the popular Spanish tourist island on Tuesday.

Emergency services were searching for a Spanish boy who is still missing.

Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal works with residents to clear the mud from their houses after flooding in Sant Llorenc, 60 kilometers (40 miles) east of Mallorca’s capital, Palma, Spain, Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018. (AP Photo/Francisco Ubilla) Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal works with residents to clear the mud from their houses after flooding in Sant Llorenc, 60 kilometers (40 miles) east of Mallorca’s capital, Palma, Spain, Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018. (AP Photo/Francisco Ubilla)

The bodies of a man and a woman were recovered near the eastern town of Arta, close to the place where a car belonging to a missing German couple was found earlier, local emergency services said on Twitter.

Video footage showed rescuers combing through brown water and foliage, and Mallorca-born tennis star Rafael Nadal sweeping away mud and water from a building in the town of Sant Llorenc.

