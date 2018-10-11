Follow Us:
Thursday, October 11, 2018
Gifting Recommendations: A Realme for every Indian during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale Sponsored

Gifting Recommendations: A Realme for every Indian during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale
  • Death toll from floods rises to 12 on Spanish island of Mallorca

Death toll from floods rises to 12 on Spanish island of Mallorca

Two people were found dead in a flood-ravaged area of Mallorca on Thursday, emergency services said, bringing to at least 12 the number of people killed due to floods.

By: Reuters | Madrid | Published: October 11, 2018 8:13:24 pm
Residents remove destroyed furniture from their house affected by flooding in Sant Llorenc, Mallorca, Spain, Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018. Spanish rescuers have found the bodies of a German couple that went missing after a destructive flash flooding that killed at least 10 more earlier this week in Mallorca and are still looking for a missing child. (AP Photo/Francisco Ubilla)

Two people were found dead in a flood-ravaged area of Mallorca on Thursday, emergency services said, bringing to at least 12 the number of people killed after heavy rain hit the popular Spanish tourist island on Tuesday.

Emergency services were searching for a Spanish boy who is still missing.

Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal works with residents to clear the mud from their houses after flooding in Sant Llorenc, 60 kilometers (40 miles) east of Mallorca’s capital, Palma, Spain, Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018. (AP Photo/Francisco Ubilla)

The bodies of a man and a woman were recovered near the eastern town of Arta, close to the place where a car belonging to a missing German couple was found earlier, local emergency services said on Twitter.
Video footage showed rescuers combing through brown water and foliage, and Mallorca-born tennis star Rafael Nadal sweeping away mud and water from a building in the town of Sant Llorenc.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App

Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Searching for the dead after a tsunami | NYT Dispatches
Watch Now
Searching for the dead after a tsunami | NYT Dispatches
Happy Birthday Amitabh Bachchan: Lesser known facts about the Shahenshah
Watch Now
Happy Birthday Amitabh Bachchan: Lesser known facts about the Shahenshah
Buzzing Now
Advertisement