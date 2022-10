Soccer fans carry an injured man following clashes during a soccer match at Kanjuruhan Stadium in Malang, East Java, Indonesia, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Yudha Prabowo)

Fatalities among children following a soccer stampede in Indonesia at the weekend have climbed to 32, from an earlier count of 17, a government official said on Monday.

The ages of the children range from 3 to 17, Nahar, an official at the women’s empowerment and child protection ministry told Reuters.