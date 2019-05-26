Toggle Menu
Death of ex-PM Prem Tinsulanonda: Thai media reporthttps://indianexpress.com/article/world/death-of-ex-pm-prem-tinsulanonda-thai-media-5749036/

Death of ex-PM Prem Tinsulanonda: Thai media report

Prem was best noted for his devotion to the monarchy, especially the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej, who appointed him head of his Privy Council in 1998.

thailand, thai, thailand king death, thai king death, thailand king, thai king, Thailand regent,, Thai regent, Prem Tinsulanonda, thailand news, world news
Prem Tinsulanonda served as prime minister from 1980 to 1988. (Source: File/AP)

Prem Tinsulanonda (tee-NAH’-soo-lah-nohn), one of Thailand’s most influential political figures over four decades who served as army commander, prime minister and adviser to the royal palace, has died at age 98.

Thai media reported he died Sunday morning in a Bangkok hospital, and an official announcement is expected.

Prem was best noted for his devotion to the monarchy, especially the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej, who appointed him head of his Privy Council in 1998. His close relationship with Bhumibol helped cement the military’s ties with the palace, ensuring they were the country’s two most powerful institutions.

Prem served as prime minister from 1980 to 1988.

Critics questioned his devotion to democracy, and accused him of encouraging the 2006 coup that ousted elected Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Wickremesinghe vows to stop Islamic State terrorism raising its head again in Sri Lanka
2 UN says Taliban captives in Afghanistan subjected to abuse
3 'Tornado' destroys motel in Oklahoma, says official