Chinese teen with cerebral palsy dies after father, diagnosed with coronavirus, quarantined

Yeo Cheng, a 16 year old Chinese youth was found dead after being left alone for a week as his father who was infected by the novel coronavirus was being kept in isolation by the Chinese health authorities.

Cheng lived with his family in China’s central Hubei province and suffered from cerebral palsy. His father visited the local health centre for a fever and was diagnosed with the coronavirus.

The boy’s father appealed to the local Chinese authorities and doctors to take care of him. He even utilised social media for the same.

Cheng’s condition of cerebral palsy was repeatedly brought into light by the father. Those suffering from this condition can have problems swallowing and usually have an eye muscle imbalance.

After repeated appeals by the father the officials reportedly only fed him twice during the week.

Two government officials have been removed from their posts after the boy was found dead in his home.

Coronavirus that has been declared as a global health emergency by the World Health Organisation has affected more than 17000 people in the country.

