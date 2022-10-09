scorecardresearch
Sunday, Oct 09, 2022

Deadly clashes in West Bank, shooting attack in Jerusalem

U.N. Middle East envoy Tor Wennesland said he was alarmed by the violence and called for calm.

Armed men attend the funeral of Palestinian Mahmoud Al-Sous, who was killed by Israeli forces during clashes in raid, in Jenin in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. (Reuters/ Raneen Sawafta)

Israeli forces killed two Palestinian teens on Saturday in clashes in the occupied West Bank, Palestinian officials said, and a Palestinian gunman fatally shot an Israeli soldier in Jerusalem, Israeli officials said.

Police said the shooter had opened fire at Israeli security forces at a checkpoint at the entrance to Palestinian refugee camp Shuafat on Jerusalem’s outskirts near the West Bank.

A female soldier was killed, the Israeli military said, and a security guard was badly wounded, police said, while forces were hunting for the assailant.

Earlier, the Israeli military said security forces on an operation to arrest a gunman from the Islamic Jihad militant group in the West Bank city of Jenin returned fire at Palestinians who shot and threw explosives at them.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said two Palestinians, aged 16 and 18, were killed and 11 were wounded. Palestinian President Mhamoud Abbas condemned the killings.

Mourners attend the funeral of Palestinian Mahdi Ladado, 17, who was killed by Israeli forces during clashes. (Reuters/ Mohamad Torokman)

The latest in near-daily incursions into Jenin, a militant stronghold, underlined the volatile security climate in the West Bank as Israel heads towards elections on Nov. 1.

Israel launched its Operation Breakwater against militants on March 31 in response to a string of fatal Palestinian street attacks in Israel.

The surge in violence in the West Bank, where the Palestinian have limited self-rule, has been one of the worst in years with around 80 Palestinians killed, including militants and civilians.

U.S.-brokered peace talks aimed at establishing a Palestinian state in the West Bank, Gaza and East Jerusalem, collapsed in 2014 and show no sign of revival.

Mourners and the brother of Palestinian Ahmad Daraghmeh (19), who was killed by Israeli forces during clashes in raid, carry his body during his funeral. (Reuters/ Raneen Sawafta)

Israeli security officials have called on Abbas’s Palestinian Authority (PA) to do more to rein in violence.

The PA, increasingly unpopular in the West Bank, says its ability to exert its rule has been systematically undermined by Israel’s incursions.

Abbas’s spokesman, Nabil Abu Rudeineh, said in a statement that Israel’s government was “delusional” in thinking such actions would promote peace and stability.

First published on: 09-10-2022 at 12:17:35 pm
