UK police say 39 bodies found in truck container near London

British police said bodies of 39 people were found near London on Wednesday in the container of a truck believed to have come from Bulgaria, news agency AFP reported.

“This is a tragic incident where a large number of people have lost their lives,” Essex Police said in a statement, saying the fatalities were pronounced dead at the scene in an industrial park in Grays, east of London.

A 25-year-old man from Northern Ireland has been arrested on suspicion of murder, the police said, adding that early indications suggest the victims are 38 adults and one teenager.

Commenting on the incident, Essex Police’s Chief Superintendent Andrew Mariner said: “Our enquiries are ongoing to establish what has happened. We are in the process of identifying the victims, however I anticipate that this could be a lengthy process.”

“We believe the lorry is from Bulgaria and entered the country at Holyhead on Saturday 19 October and we are working closely with our partners to investigate,” he added.

UK Prime Minister said he was appalled by the tragic incident, adding that his office was working closely with Essex Police to ascertain what has happened.

I’m appalled by this tragic incident in Essex. I am receiving regular updates and the Home Office will work closely with Essex Police as we establish exactly what has happened. My thoughts are with all those who lost their lives & their loved ones. — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) October 23, 2019

