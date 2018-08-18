DC judge: For now, no need to accept new DACA applications

FILE – In this Sept. 1, 2017 file photo, Loyola Marymount University student and dreamer Maria Carolina Gomez joins a rally in support of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA program, outside the Edward Roybal Federal Building in Los Angeles. California’s attorney general is concerned about open-ended immigration sweeps when he and other officials say the Trump administration should be concentrating on deporting dangerous felons. ecerra and former U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Janet Napolitano, now the University of California president, spoke at a news conference on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018 urging young immigrants to apply to remain in the country after a federal judge prevented Trump from ending the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File) FILE – In this Sept. 1, 2017 file photo, Loyola Marymount University student and dreamer Maria Carolina Gomez joins a rally in support of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA program, outside the Edward Roybal Federal Building in Los Angeles. California’s attorney general is concerned about open-ended immigration sweeps when he and other officials say the Trump administration should be concentrating on deporting dangerous felons. ecerra and former U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Janet Napolitano, now the University of California president, spoke at a news conference on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018 urging young immigrants to apply to remain in the country after a federal judge prevented Trump from ending the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

A federal judge in Washington who ruled against the Trump administration’s plans to end a federal program that shields some young immigrants from deportation won’t require the administration to process new applications while it appeals his ruling.

The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program allows immigrants brought to the U.S. illegally as children to stay and work legally under renewable permits.

U.S. District Judge John D. Bates ruled Friday that the administration must keep processing renewals for people already participating in DACA, as it is currently doing under other court rulings on the program. But Bates put on hold a portion of his ruling also requiring the administration to process new applications.

President Donald Trump announced last year that he would end the Obama-era program.

