Days when Afghanistan was used by others as so-called “strategic depth” are over: India tells UNSC

The days when Afghanistan was used by others as so-called “strategic depth” are over, India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj said, asserting that such skewed approaches have only brought misery to the people of Afghanistan and mayhem in the region.

Kamboj, President of the UN Security Council for the month of December, addressed a Council briefing on Afghanistan Tuesday and in her national capacity said that peace and stability in Afghanistan are critical imperatives that the international community needs to collectively strive for.

She said India will continue to play its role in pursuit of this objective and the interests of the Afghan people will always continue to be at the core of our efforts today and always. “The days when Afghanistan was used by others as so-called “strategic depth” are over. Such skewed approaches have only brought misery to the people of Afghanistan and mayhem in the region,” she said.

Kamboj said India is closely monitoring the security situation in Afghanistan and is actively engaged with the international community on issues related to Afghanistan. “Terrorist attacks have targeted public spaces like places of worship and educational institutes, especially of minorities, as well as diplomatic premises. This is a concerning trend,” she said.

She noted that the collective approach of the international community has been articulated in the Security Council Resolution 2593, which unequivocally demands that the territory of Afghanistan should not be used for sheltering, training, planning, or financing terrorist acts, specifically terrorist individuals and entities proscribed by the UN Security Council, including Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed. Kamboj added that closely linked to the issue of terrorism is the menace of drug trafficking. “It is important for us to strengthen international cooperation to disrupt and dismantle the trafficking networks.” On the political front, she said India continues to call for an inclusive dispensation in Afghanistan which represents all sections of the Afghan society. A broad-based, inclusive, and representative formation is necessary for long-term peace and stability in Afghanistan, and in turn, for economic recovery and development, she added.

Kamboj said that India has direct stakes in ensuring the return of peace and stability to Afghanistan, “given our position as a contiguous neighbour and long-standing partner of Afghanistan, as well as our strong historical and civilizational linkages to the Afghan people. Our approach to Afghanistan, as always, will be guided by our historical friendship and our special relationship with the people of Afghanistan.” Voicing deep concern at the unfolding humanitarian situation in Afghanistan, Kamboj said India has dispatched several shipments of humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan and is committed to continue helping the Afghan people going forward as well.

India’s main priorities in Afghanistan include providing immediate humanitarian assistance for the Afghan people, formation of a truly inclusive and representative government, combating terrorism and drug trafficking and preserving the rights of women, children, and minorities, Kamboj said, adding that these benchmarks were also set forth by the UNSC Resolution 2593 which guides the international community’s approach towards Afghanistan.

Acknowledging that her statement will probably be India’s last on Afghanistan in its current tenure as Security Council member, Kamboj said that as a close neighbour, “Afghanistan will continue to remain in our hearts and we will continue to speak out in support of the Afghan people.” India’s 2021-22 term on the Council as elected member ends this month. The country has declared its candidature for the 2028-29 term on the Security Council.