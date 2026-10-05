Darya Shipilova: Who was Russian anti-plague lab worker who died? Moscow accused of covering up leak

Darya Shipilova worked in a place devoted to studying one of the world’s most feared infectious diseases. The 28-year-old laboratory worker was employed at the Irkutsk Anti-Plague Research Institute of Siberia and the Far East, a specialist facility in eastern Russia.

She died on October 2 after developing severe pneumonia, according to reports. Russian health authorities have described the illness as “pneumonia of unknown aetiology”, meaning its cause has not been established, news agency Reuters reported.

Her death has since become the centre of a public-health scare in Siberia, after reports circulated that she may have contracted pneumonic plague, the respiratory form of a disease caused by Yersinia pestis. But there is currently no confirmed evidence that Shipilova died from plague or that she contracted an infection through her work.

Express InfoGenIE · Russia Who was Darya Shipilova? The lab worker at the centre of Russia’s plague scare A profile, a timeline, and what is and isn’t known about her death. DARYA SHIPILOVA She worked at one of Russia’s specialist anti-plague research institutes. On October 2, she died after developing pneumonia of unknown origin. Why has her death become an international story? Her workplace Her unexplained illness Rumours of possible plague exposure Public reporting gives little biographical detail beyond her age and work. Photo: Darya Shipilova. Where she worked The institute at the centre of the mystery Moscow Irkutsk Shelekhov Irkutsk region ~4,200 km east of Moscow Irkutsk Anti-Plague Research Institute of Siberia and the Far East The institute studies dangerous infectious diseases, including plague. Schematic, not to scale. Her final days Timeline SEPTEMBER 25 Reported laboratory incident STATUS: UNCONFIRMED Some Russian media reported that Shipilova accidentally broke a test tube containing the bacterium that causes plague. Rospotrebnadzor has said it found no laboratory accident involving pathogenic microorganisms. SEPTEMBER 29 Hospitalised Reports said she was admitted to hospital with severe pneumonia. OCTOBER 2 She died Shipilova died at a hospital in Shelekhov after developing pneumonia of unknown origin. Sources: Reuters; The Irish Times; India Today; Meduza What killed her? What we know, and what we don’t Pneumonia of unknown aetiology Rospotrebnadzor’s official diagnosis. CONFIRMED Pneumonic plague Some local and independent media reports have suggested this. REPORTED That she contracted plague at the laboratory Russian authorities say testing found no microorganisms associated with her professional activities. NOT CONFIRMED Source: Reuters The broken test tube mystery Test tube → breaks → possible exposure? ? UNCONFIRMED REPORT Local reports said Shipilova may have accidentally broken a test tube containing the plague bacterium while collecting samples. Russian authorities have denied finding evidence of a laboratory accident involving pathogenic microorganisms. Animation is illustrative, not a reconstruction. Sources: India Today; Meduza The quarantine The ripple from one death Darya Shipilova Hospital Close contacts ~200 people under observation 197 as of October 2, with no signs of illness, per Rospotrebnadzor Anti-plague institute staff isolated More than 60, The Guardian reported Hospitals placed under precautionary measures Several Irkutsk hospitals, including a children’s and a maternity hospital Sources: The Irish Times; The Guardian; Meduza Why her workplace matters She worked where Russia studies plague DARYA SHIPILOVA 28-year-old laboratory worker VS Yersinia pestis The bacterium that causes plague Her workplace made the circumstances of her death particularly alarming. No link between her professional work and her illness has been established. Explainer What is pneumonic plague? Bubonic Usually associated with infected flea bites. Septicemic Infection enters the bloodstream. Pneumonic Affects the lungs and can spread through respiratory droplets. Why the concern? Pneumonic plague can be severe and potentially fatal without prompt treatment. Russia’s changing messages What officials said INITIAL REPORTS Possible plague ROSPOTREBNADZOR “Pneumonia of unknown aetiology” TESTING No microorganisms linked to her professional work CURRENT POSITION Situation described as stable and under control Source: Reuters; Meduza The question Why are there accusations of a cover-up? Deleted or edited reports A Baikalsk city post warning against travel to Shelekhov was deleted; REN TV deleted posts about plague, Meduza reported. Conflicting accounts Different reports about how Shipilova became infected. Official denial Russian authorities say testing found no evidence linking her illness to plague pathogens at the institute. WHAT REMAINS UNCLEAR? What caused Shipilova’s pneumonia? Where was she infected? Was there a laboratory accident? Did she have pneumonic plague? Why did local reports initially describe a possible plague infection? Expert perspective “What concerns me most at present is less evidence of a large outbreak than the uncertainty and contradictory information around the incident.”Filippa Lentzos, reader in international security, King’s College London “We still need a clear account of the diagnosis, the route of exposure, what exactly happened in the lab, and whether the containment and reporting procedures worked as intended.”Filippa Lentzos, via The Irish Times Summary What we know about Darya Shipilova 28Laboratory worker Irkutsk Anti-Plague Research InstituteHer workplace October 2Date of death Pneumonia of unknown originOfficial diagnosis Pneumonic plague?Not confirmed THE UNANSWERED QUESTION What caused the illness that killed her? Sources: Reuters; AP; The Irish Times; The Guardian; India Today; Meduza; Rospotrebnadzor Express InfoGenIECreated by Aniruddha Dhar

What happened to Darya Shipilova?

Shipilova’s condition deteriorated rapidly before she was taken to a hospital in Shelekhov, a town near Irkutsk. She died there on October 2, according to Reuters.

Unconfirmed reports circulating in Russian media have suggested that she may have been exposed to plague bacteria following an accident involving a test tube at the laboratory. But Russian authorities have not confirmed that account.

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The Guardian reported that another account linked the onset of her illness to a work trip to Buryatia. Neither explanation has been publicly confirmed by Russian health authorities.

Rospotrebnadzor, Russia’s public-health watchdog, said extensive testing found “no microorganisms associated with the patient’s professional activities”. It also said investigators found no incidents at the institute involving pathogenic microorganisms.

The institute where she worked

The Irkutsk Anti-Plague Research Institute is a specialist facility with a long history of studying dangerous infectious diseases.

The Washington Post reported that the institute was established in the 1930s as an anti-plague organisation and later expanded its work to diseases including cholera, brucellosis, tularemia and anthrax.

She was working at an institute dedicated to researching plague when she developed severe pneumonia and died. Yet authorities say there is no evidence so far linking her illness to the pathogens handled at her workplace.

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Did she die from pneumonic plague?

It has not been confirmed as yet. Rospotrebnadzor said Shipilova was diagnosed with “pneumonia of unknown aetiology” and that extensive testing found no microorganisms associated with her professional activities. The Independent and local media have raised the possibility that she died from pneumonic plague, but those reports remain unconfirmed.

Why were people quarantined?

Authorities placed the hospital in Shelekhov where Shipilova was treated under quarantine and began monitoring people who had been in contact with her.

Anna Popova, head of Rospotrebnadzor, travelled to the Irkutsk region and met regional officials as authorities coordinated their response. Governor Igor Kobzev said identified contacts had been placed under medical observation and that they were showing no signs of illness, with laboratory tests returning negative results. News agency Associated Press reported that two contacts tested positive for a virus that causes a common cold and two others for Covid-19. Other people who were tested were negative, according to the agency.

Why are there accusations of a cover-up?

The Telegraph reported that local pro-Kremlin websites and some local officials deleted posts referring to the suspected plague case. One local authority reportedly advised residents against travelling to Shelekhov after unofficial information about a possible plague infection emerged, before the post was removed.

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The Guardian reported that Alexey Tsydenov, head of neighbouring Buryatia, initially wrote that Shipilova had died of plague before editing his post to say she had “possibly” died of the disease. Authorities in Baikalsk also briefly advised residents not to travel to Shelekhov, citing unofficial information about a possible plague infection, before deleting the post.

Hamish de Bretton Gordon, a former commanding officer of the UK’s Joint Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Regiment, told The Telegraph that Russian authorities had “clammed up” over the incident.

“We should be worried [about what’s happened in Russia] because plague has a long history of causing mayhem,” he said.

“For a lab technician working with plague to die from plague is extraordinary. She should have been vaccinated, there should have been medical countermeasures,” he said.

What do Russian authorities say?

Russian authorities have repeatedly rejected speculation that there is a confirmed plague outbreak. Rospotrebnadzor said Shipilova died from “pneumonia of unknown aetiology” and that tests found no microorganisms linked to her professional work. The agency also said it had found no incidents involving pathogenic microorganisms at the institute, Reuters reported.

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Kobzev said there had been no new cases of anti-plague institute staff seeking medical attention and described the situation as “stable”, according to Reuters.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov urged the public and media to rely on Rospotrebnadzor’s official statements rather than “rumours and speculation.”

Former Rospotrebnadzor chief Gennady Onishchenko also said the infection was “most likely not the plague”, CNN reported, while cautioning that even if plague were confirmed, he did not expect it to spread.

What happened to people who came into contact with her?

AP reported that two people who had been in contact with Shipilova tested positive for a virus that causes a common cold and two others tested positive for Covid-19. Other people tested were negative, according to the agency.

Kobzev said those identified as contacts were under medical observation and had shown no symptoms, with laboratory testing returning negative results.

What is pneumonic plague?

Pneumonic plague is one of the three main forms of plague caused by the bacterium Yersinia pestis. It affects the lungs and can be transmitted from person to person through respiratory droplets. It is the most serious form of plague and can become fatal quickly if untreated, but it can be treated with antibiotics when detected early.

The disease is associated with the same bacterium that caused historic outbreaks of bubonic plague, including the Black Death. Plague remains endemic in parts of Siberia and the Russian Far East, where Yersinia pestis occurs naturally among small wild mammals and their fleas. Human cases in Russia are rare.

Why is the US monitoring the case?

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Washington was monitoring the situation but did not believe there was cause for alarm.

“We’re watching and monitoring it closely. I don’t think it’s cause for alarm,” Rubio said. He added that if an infection were to spread, it could spread quickly.

The Financial Times reported that US officials were closely monitoring the suspected case, while The Guardian reported that the US was watching developments because of the potential for a respiratory infection to spread.

(With inputs from agencies)