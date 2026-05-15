‘Dangerous escalation’: Why UAE is terming strike on Indian ship off Oman a ‘terrorist attack’

The vessel, which was sailing from Somalia, came under attack on Wednesday, according to India's Ministry of External Affairs. (AP)

The United Arab Emirates has strongly condemned an attack on an Indian-flagged commercial vessel off the coast of Oman, describing it as a “terrorist attack” and warning that it represents a threat to the security of international navigation at a time of already heightened tensions in the region.

The vessel, which was sailing from Somalia, came under attack on Wednesday, according to India’s Ministry of External Affairs. Omani authorities rescued all 14 crew members aboard, though the identity of those who carried out the strike remained unclear at the time of the statement.

UAE calls it a ‘grave threat’

The UAE’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) issued a statement on Thursday, pulling no punches in its characterisation of the incident.