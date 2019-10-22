Dallas tornado leaves trail of damage; storm causes panic at Memphis airport

Written by Adeel Hassan

A dangerous storm system, with damaging winds and large hail, cut a destructive path across part of the southeastern United States on Monday, after spawning a tornado that barreled through the Dallas-Fort Worth area late Sunday, and others in rural areas of Oklahoma and Missouri. The violent weather was blamed for at least four deaths.

Two people, one in Arkansas and one in Oklahoma, died when trees fell on their houses. And two boys died, possibly of carbon monoxide poisoning, in a travel trailer in Oklahoma where they had been using a portable gasoline-powered generator to compensate for a power outage, authorities said; a medical examiner had not yet determined the exact cause of death.

Stormy weather continued across the mid-South on Monday, and tornado watches were issued for counties in southern Illinois, western Kentucky, southeastern Missouri, northern Mississippi and western Tennessee, but no more tornadoes were reported. On Tuesday, severe thunderstorms were possible from the Deep South all the way to Ohio and Michigan, with a slight chance of tornado development near the Gulf Coast, the National Weather Service said.

The funnel cloud that wove ominously through the densely populated Dallas-Fort Worth region on Sunday night produced maximum winds of 140 mph, the National Weather Service said. It caused extensive damage, leaving a Home Depot store in tatters and a fire station nearly destroyed. Concrete buildings were obliterated, big rigs were torn to pieces, traffic lights were knocked out and tens of thousands of people lost power.

City crews in Dallas spent Monday assessing property damage from the tornado, much of it in Preston Hollow, a wealthy neighborhood of brick mansions in North Dallas where former President George W. Bush has a residence. A Bush family spokesman told NBC News that the family was safe.

Aerial footage showed that the tornado had ripped roof shingles and siding off homes and punched out windows from their panes, with the powerful winds warping, flattening, and even uprooting fences. Lawns and roads were strewn with debris.

Dozens of Dallas schools were closed on Monday, according to the Dallas Independent School District; some had lost power and at least six had been extensively damaged, the district said. “Despite the fact that we didn’t lose any lives last night, I think we all know that we suffered some significant property damage in our city,” Mayor Eric Johnson said at a news conference Monday morning.

Johnson said a paramount concern was “not-obvious damage,” referring to problems like gas leaks and structural damage to houses and businesses. About two dozen people stayed overnight in shelters in the area, mostly travelers who had missed their flights, and the mayor offered libraries and recreation centers as places of refuge. “You do not need to stay in a structure that you can’t determine whether it’s safe or not,” he said.

As the storm system shifted eastward early Monday, passengers at Memphis International Airport were pulled off planes and directed to take shelter in terminal restrooms.

Travelers posted photographs and video of themselves rejoining even longer security screening lines at the airport. Some said they had no identification with them, because they were told to leave their bags on the plane, and they described the scene as chaotic.

An airport spokesman, Glen Thomas, said that while there was some minor damage from broken glass, there were no reports of injuries, and the damaged concourses had been cordoned off.

In Dallas, the tornado was accompanied by golf-ball-size hail and by lightning — some strikes could be seen flickering through the giant windows of AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, during Sunday night’s football game between the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles.

Though there were no fatalities in Dallas, three people were transported to hospitals with nonlife-threatening injuries from the storm, according to the city. As of 4 p.m. Monday, about 85,000 people in the Dallas-Fort Worth region were without power, city officials said. The utility company Oncor said in a notice on its website that it did not have an estimate for when service would be restored.

The Dallas Police Department had sent officers door-to-door in a neighborhood northwest of Love Field to check on residents, amid unconfirmed reports on social media that some people in the city had been trapped in damaged buildings.

The National Weather Service said at 10:27 p.m. local time Sunday that there was visual confirmation of the tornado north of Interstate 635 and east of U.S. 75 in the northern part of the city.