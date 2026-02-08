Bajaj
Dalai Lama never met Jeffrey Epstein, his office says after name appears in Epstein files

The clarification came after media reports claimed the Dalai Lama’s name appeared 169 times in documents released by the United States Department of Justice (DoJ) as part of the so-called Epstein files.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readFeb 8, 2026 01:34 PM IST First published on: Feb 8, 2026 at 01:25 PM IST
Dalai Lama, Epstein filesThe Dalai Lama’s name appeared in several personal emails and in the index of a book titled Massage for Dummies. (File Photo)

The office of the Dalai Lama has rejected reports linking the Tibetan spiritual leader to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, saying he never met the latter and authorised no interaction with him.

The clarification came after media reports claimed the Dalai Lama’s name appeared 169 times in documents released by the United States Department of Justice (DoJ) as part of the so-called Epstein files.

“Some recent media reports and social media posts concerning the ‘Epstein files’ are attempting to link His Holiness the Dalai Lama with Jeffrey Epstein,” the Dalai Lama’s office said in a statement posted on X.

“We can unequivocally confirm that His Holiness has never met Jeffrey Epstein or authorised any meeting or interaction with him by anyone on His Holiness’s behalf,” the statement added.

According to reports citing the DoJ records, the Dalai Lama’s name appeared in several personal emails and in the index of a book titled Massage for Dummies, which was included as a scanned document in the case files.

Some media outlets also referred to emails dated October 2012 that allegedly suggested a possible meeting between Epstein and the Tibetan leader or indicated that the Dalai Lama was expected to attend an event where Epstein would be present.

The issue has also resurfaced following claims made last year by journalist Michael Wolff during an appearance on The Daily Beast podcast. Wolff spoke about gatherings, described as “salons”, allegedly held at Epstein’s Manhattan residence and attended by prominent figures.

While listing attendees, Wolff mentioned the Dalai Lama, speculating that any such presence may have been related to fundraising or philanthropic outreach.

Independent journalist Jacob Silverman later cited Wolff’s remarks in an article titled Why Was the Dalai Lama at Jeffrey Epstein’s House?, noting that the Dalai Lama’s office did not respond at the time to questions about any potential donations or association.

However, European outlet Nexta TV claimed that individuals described as followers of the Dalai Lama may have met Epstein, further fuelling speculation about indirect links.

The controversy has gained renewed attention after the DoJ released a large tranche of records connected to Epstein, including millions of documents, videos and photographs. The files reportedly contain references to a wide range of political leaders, business figures and public personalities.

Names mentioned in various reports linked to the Epstein files include US presidents Donald Trump and former president Bill Clinton, as well as business leaders such as Bill Gates and Elon Musk.

Express Global Desk

