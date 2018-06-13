Dalai Lama hails Trump-Kim summit

I welcome the initiative that the leaders of the United States and North Korea have begun in Singapore to resolve long-standing differences in the hope that it will eventually lead to the denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula, he said in a statement. REUTERS/B. Rentsendorj I welcome the initiative that the leaders of the United States and North Korea have begun in Singapore to resolve long-standing differences in the hope that it will eventually lead to the denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula, he said in a statement. REUTERS/B. Rentsendorj

Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama on Wednesday welcomed the understanding reached between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un at their historic summit in Singapore.

I welcome the initiative that the leaders of the United States and North Korea have begun in Singapore to resolve long-standing differences in the hope that it will eventually lead to the denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula, he said in a statement.

It is my firm belief that dialogue is the only way to resolve problems, whether, between individuals or nations, the statement released by the McLeodganj-based Central Tibetan Administration said.

As an avowed campaigner for demilitarization throughout the world, and the complete elimination of nuclear weapons, I wholeheartedly welcome this historic summit to secure lasting peace on the Korean peninsula, he added.

I applaud the steps these two leaders have taken, he said.

May their efforts encourage further endeavours to dispense with these fearsome weapons of mass destruction with the aim of bringing about genuine and lasting peace in our world, the Tibetan leader said.

Kim on Tuesday pledged to work towards “complete denuclearisation” in return for security guarantees from the US.

