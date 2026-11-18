An Irish man has been indicted in the United States for allegedly breaking into and destroying a US military aircraft parked at Shannon Airport in Ireland, causing damage that prosecutors say rendered the plane inoperable.

Daithi O’Corrain, 48, also known as David Curran, faces a charge of destruction of US government property. A federal grand jury in Manhattan indicted him on Monday, and the indictment was unsealed on Tuesday, November 17, the US Department of Justice (DOJ) said. If convicted, O’Corrain faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

The aircraft was a C-130H Hercules belonging to the US Air National Guard and valued at approximately $60 million. It was parked on a taxiway at Shannon Airport in County Clare on April 11, 2026, while en route to another country on a US military assignment, according to the indictment.

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What happened at Shannon Airport?

According to prosecutors, O’Corrain breached the airport’s security perimeter on the morning of April 11 and made his way to the parked aircraft.

He allegedly gained entry by breaking the locking mechanism on the plane’s rear crew door before barricading himself inside with tools and other supplies he had brought with him.

Prosecutors said he caused extensive damage to the aircraft’s interior, including:

Cutting wire bundles and hydraulic lines

Crimping a liquid oxygen line

Destroying every gauge in the cockpit

Puncturing the aircraft’s air ducts

The indictment also alleges that O’Corrain brought several capsules of gallium onto the aircraft. Gallium is a metal that is liquid at room temperature and can corrode aluminium, a material used extensively in the aircraft’s construction.

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Several hours after O’Corrain entered the airport, the aircraft’s crew returned to prepare for departure and spotted him through a cockpit window. They alerted airport security.

According to prosecutors, O’Corrain then escaped through a hatch in the aircraft’s roof and caused further damage to its exterior. He allegedly struck the plane with an axe, poured unknown substances into its fuel tanks and placed objects, including ball bearings, inside them.

Irish law enforcement officers arrived shortly afterwards and apprehended him.

The DOJ said the damage rendered the aircraft inoperable and that it would not return to active flight status. Prosecutors described it as effectively destroyed.

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Prosecutors allege months of planning

US officials allege that O’Corrain spent months researching and preparing for the attack. According to the indictment, he searched online for information about the construction of the C-130H, acquired tools and equipment, and ordered gallium from an online distributor.

He also allegedly researched the airport’s security perimeter, including the coordinates of a location where he could enter the restricted area. Prosecutors said he subscribed to a mobile application that tracks aircraft movements, including those of military planes.

The indictment further alleges that he researched previous attacks on US military aircraft at Shannon Airport and attempted to contact an individual involved in one of those incidents.

FBI New York Field Office Assistant Director in Charge James C Barnacle Jr described the incident as a deliberate and planned attack.

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“As alleged, Daithi O’Corrain carried out a deliberate, planned attack against a U.S. military aircraft, causing tens of millions of dollars in damage and jeopardizing critical military operations,” Barnacle said.

“This was not an act of spontaneous vandalism. The defendant allegedly spent months researching the aircraft, acquiring tools and materials, and preparing to maximize the destruction he could inflict,” he added.

What was the motive?

The US indictment does not specify a motive for the alleged attack. However, O’Corrain’s supporters have described him as a peace activist who opposed the use of Shannon Airport by the US military and American involvement in conflicts in the Middle East. The Associated Press reported that his supporters attributed the attack to his anger over US involvement in the region.

These claims about his political beliefs and motivation have not been established in the indictment.

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The incident came after a series of other security breaches at Shannon Airport involving US military aircraft.

According to the DOJ, three people were arrested on May 1, 2025, after a van was driven through the airport’s perimeter fence. On May 17, 2025, three people allegedly breached the runway and sprayed paint on a US military aircraft, temporarily rendering it inoperable.

In another incident on November 22, 2025, three people allegedly breached the airport’s security perimeter in a van and drove to a restricted area where a US military C-40 aircraft was parked. They were intercepted and detained by airport security.

What happens next?

O’Corrain was apprehended by Irish authorities following the April incident and faces proceedings in Ireland over the alleged damage and trespass. He is not currently in US custody and has not been brought to New York to face the newly announced federal charge, the Associated Press reported. His arraignment in the US has not been scheduled.

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The US indictment charges him with destruction of government property, which carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison if he is convicted.

The charges are allegations, and O’Corrain is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in court.

Shannon Airport, on Ireland’s west coast, is a major transatlantic hub for US military troops and equipment. Its use by American military aircraft has long been a source of controversy and protests by anti-war activists in Ireland.

The story has been curated by Yuvraj Pandey, an intern with The Indian Express.