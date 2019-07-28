New York dad pleads not guilty in deaths of twins in car

Toggle Menu
Juan Rodriguez was arraigned Saturday in the deaths of the twins, Phoenix and Luna. He pleaded not guilty to manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide and endangering the welfare of a child.

A New York father has pleaded not guilty to manslaughter and other charges in the deaths of 1-year-old twins left in a car while he put in a day at work.

Prosecutors say the 39-year-old Rodriguez left the twins in his car while he worked an eight-hour shift at a hospital in the Bronx on Friday.

Prosecutors say Rodriguez told police he thought he had dropped the twins off at day care. The say he told police “I blanked out. My babies are dead. I killed my babies.” A message seeking comment was left with Rodriguez’s attorney.

Police earlier identified the female twin as Mariza.

