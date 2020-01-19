Follow Us:
Sunday, January 19, 2020

Czech Republic: Fire at home for disabled kills eight

Prokop Volenik, spokesman for the regional rescue service, said the fire in the northwestern town of Vejprty broke out early Sunday before 5 a.m. (0400 GMT). The town is on the border with Germany.

By: AP | Prague | Published: January 19, 2020 4:25:53 pm
Czech Republic: Fire at home for disabled kills eight German rescuers came to help their Czech colleagues who were not able to use helicopters due to bad weather. (Representational Image)

A fire official says eight people have been killed in a fire at an asylum for the mentally ill in the Czech Republic.

Prokop Volenik, spokesman for the regional rescue service, said the fire in the northwestern town of Vejprty broke out early Sunday before 5 a.m. (0400 GMT). The town is on the border with Germany.

German rescuers came to help their Czech colleagues who were not able to use helicopters due to bad weather.

Volenik said, in addition to the deaths, 30 others were injured by the blaze. One of them is in critical condition. The injured were transported to nearby hospitals.

Firefighter spokesman Michal Zavoral said the blaze was contained and the cause was being investigated.

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis offered his condolences to the families of those who died.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App

0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 19: Latest News

Advertisement