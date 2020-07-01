Thousands attend coronavirus ‘farewell party’ in Prague

Residents dine at a 500-metre-long table spanning across the length of the medieval Charles Bridge as restrictions ease following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Prague, Czech Republic June 30, 2020. (Reuters) Residents dine at a 500-metre-long table spanning across the length of the medieval Charles Bridge as restrictions ease following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Prague, Czech Republic June 30, 2020. (Reuters)

Over a month after the Czech Republic began easing lockdown restrictions, thousands of people gathered on Prague’s historic Charles Bridge for a “farewell party” to celebrate their renewed freedom even as the coronavirus pandemic continue to plague countries across the world.

The event was organised by Ondrej Kobza, a local cafe owner, to mark what he believes is the end of the coronavirus crisis in the city. “We want to celebrate the end of the coronavirus crisis by letting people meet and show they are not afraid to meet, that they are not afraid to take a piece of a sandwich from their neighbour,” Kobza told news agency AFP.

A 500 metre-long (1,640 ft) table was laid out along the bridge, and locals were encouraged to bring food and drinks from home and share it with their neighbours. Guests were seen flouting social distancing norms by sitting in close proximity of one another, singing and dancing, AFP reported.

Local musicians and performers put up a show for the thousands of people who had attended the celebratory event. According to Kobza, guests had to reserve their seat at the table in advance. All spaces were fully booked prior to the “farewell party”, he confirmed.

Kobza added that the party was possible only because there were hardly any tourists in the city. The Czech Republic was able to contain the pandemic to a large extent by enforcing a lockdown soon after cases started emerging, BBC reported.

The Czech Republic has so far recorded over 11,900 confirmed cases and 349 deaths.

Last week, the Czech government lifted the ban on public gatherings of up to 1,000 people, according to a BBC report. Swimming pools, and tourist hubs like museums, zoos and castles were also reopened without a limit on the number of visitors.

