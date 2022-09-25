scorecardresearch
Sunday, Sep 25, 2022

Czech opposition party wins most major cities in local election

The Czech Republic, similar to other European Union member countries, has been struggling with soaring inflation pushed up mainly by high energy prices.

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala speaks during an interview with Reuters in Prague, Czech Republic (REUTERS/File Photo)

Former Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis’s opposition ANO party won most of the country’s major cities in municipal elections seen as a test for the ruling coalition’s handling of the energy crisis.

The Czech Republic, similar to other European Union member countries, has been struggling with soaring inflation pushed up mainly by high energy prices. The opposition has been saying that the government of Prime Minister Petr Fiala has done too little too late to help the people.

Czechs voted in more than 6,000 municipalities on Friday and Saturday, with the final results declared on Sunday morning due to a complicated system of vote distribution.

The ANO party, in opposition since last autumn, won in 17 out of 27 large cities, but it came second in the two largest ones – the capital Prague and Brno, where parties of the current ruling coalition won.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Tamil Nadu opposes NEET, its students perform better: share in 95 percent...Premium
Tamil Nadu opposes NEET, its students perform better: share in 95 percent...
Real-time weather alerts, tests & tips: Kashmir gets an app for applesPremium
Real-time weather alerts, tests & tips: Kashmir gets an app for apples
Inside Track: Ghar Wapasi?Premium
Inside Track: Ghar Wapasi?
Tavleen Singh writes: All fanatics are dangerousPremium
Tavleen Singh writes: All fanatics are dangerous

The most seats in the local assemblies – 38,099 out of the total 61,796 – go to various groups of independent candidates, which tend to score the most in this kind of election.

Among the individual parties, ANO came out behind two parties of the ruling coalition, Prime Minister Fiala’s Civic Democrats, and the Christian Democrats.

Czechs also voted in the first round of the parliament’s upper chamber election, where one third of the Senate’s 81 seats are contested. Three seats were filled already in the first round.

Advertisement

In the second round to be held next weekend, the opposition ANO will have 17 candidates, the ruling coalition will have 19, with the remainder filled in by other parties and independents.

Regardless of the second round results, the ruling coalition will maintain its majority in the Senate.

First published on: 25-09-2022 at 03:16:51 pm
Next Story

Paris Hilton gives bridal vibes in a sparkly pink dress as she walks the Versace runway

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 25: Latest News
Advertisement