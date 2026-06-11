Cyclone Senyar wiped out 7% of Tapanuli orangutans, pushing world’s rarest great ape closer to extinction

Cyclone Senyar-triggered landslides in Sumatra killed over 1,000 people and wiped out around 7% of the critically endangered Tapanuli orangutan population, raising extinction concerns.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readDelhiUpdated: Jun 11, 2026 06:53 PM IST
Tapanuli orangutan,The Tapanuli orangutan was named as a distinct species in 2017 and is also critically endangered (Photo source: Wikipedia Commons)
Make us preferred source on Google

Four days of intensive rainfall and landslides caused by Cyclone Senyar that struck Sumatra in late November 2025 killed more than a thousand people across Southeast Asia, causing a catastrophic blow to the most endangered animals, the great ape. A recent study published in Current Biology estimated that 58 Tapanuli orangutans were killed, which is roughly 7 per cent of the entire species, reported the BBC. 

Why it matters

The Tapanuli orangutan was named as a distinct species in 2017 and is also critically endangered. Scientists are warning that if we lose more than 1 per cent of its population annually, the species will become extinct. Cyclone Senyar exceeded that threshold sevenfold in a single event. The death figure excludes the losses from canopy damage and reduced food availability in the aftermath. 

Also Read | Billion-tonne plasma cloud blazing towards Earth: Solar flare expected today

A glimpse of the devastation 

The carcass of a Tapanuli orangutan, which was found by A humanitarian worker, was semi-buried in logs and mud in the Tapanuli district. Prof. Erik Meijaard, who led the research, described the scene: “If a few hectares of forest come down in massive landslides, even powerful orangutans are helpless and just get mangled.” 

Also Read | Why are flamingos leading protests in Albania against Jared Kushner’s luxury resort?

Climate change connection 

The Researchers noted that the human caused climate change played a major role and intensive rainfall events in the region’s chances have become increasingly frequent, leading to an existential threat to both species and the habitat. 

A narrow window 

The Indonesian government has temporarily ceased significant developments in the Batang Toru protected forest which hydropower expansion, oil palm and mining. This gives conservationists the opportunity to assess and act. The study’s authors call for global financial assistance, sustained international support, and climate-responsive planning for the prevention of extinction of great ape species. 

(This article has been curated by Seekriti Saha, who is an intern at The Indian Express) 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Jun 11: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments