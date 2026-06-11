Cyclone Senyar wiped out 7% of Tapanuli orangutans, pushing world’s rarest great ape closer to extinction

The Tapanuli orangutan was named as a distinct species in 2017 and is also critically endangered (Photo source: Wikipedia Commons)

Four days of intensive rainfall and landslides caused by Cyclone Senyar that struck Sumatra in late November 2025 killed more than a thousand people across Southeast Asia, causing a catastrophic blow to the most endangered animals, the great ape. A recent study published in Current Biology estimated that 58 Tapanuli orangutans were killed, which is roughly 7 per cent of the entire species, reported the BBC.

Why it matters

The Tapanuli orangutan was named as a distinct species in 2017 and is also critically endangered. Scientists are warning that if we lose more than 1 per cent of its population annually, the species will become extinct. Cyclone Senyar exceeded that threshold sevenfold in a single event. The death figure excludes the losses from canopy damage and reduced food availability in the aftermath.